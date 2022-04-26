CHARLESTON — Early Voting for the May 10 primary begins Wednesday throughout West Virginia.
This year, Marion County voters can cast Early Voting ballots in three locations including the usual single voting site at the Marion County Courthouse. The Farmington Community Building at 1975 Ray Kelley Ave. and the White Hall Public Safety Building at 118 Tygart Valley Mall are scheduled to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Early Voting will be available until May 7.
According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, the most efficient and secure way for voters to cast a ballot is in person at a polling location where trained poll workers guarantee every voter the right to vote a secret ballot without intimidation, undue influence, or uncertainty. Ballots cast in person remain under the care and custody of election officials throughout the entire voting period.
Any registered voter may vote their ballot early at the county courthouse or designated community voting site in the county. Early voting hours differ depending on each county’s normal business hours during the weekdays. Early voting is also available on the last two Saturdays before the May 10 Primary Election, between the hours of 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. in all counties.
West Virginia’s 2022 Primaries are semi-open, allowing for voters who are not affiliated with a recognized political party to participate in the party’s primary of their choosing. However, unaffiliated voters must ask the poll workers for the specific party’s ballot they desire to cast. Poll workers are instructed to refrain from prompting voters to request any specific party’s ballot.
"Our state’s option to vote early provides flexibility for voters who wish to avoid lines, crowds, or those who cannot participate on election day," Warner said.
Warner said that recent data for absentee-voting figures suggest that the substantial shift in absentee-by-mail voting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is returning to normal, expected mail-in participation for this election, and we might expect to have more than 90% of participating voters cast ballots in person. For certain voters in the military, overseas, or living with a physical disability, who cannot vote in person or independently, they are eligible to participate using electronic absentee ballot delivery and return technology.
To learn more about in-person and absentee voting guidance and options, view a list of early voting locations, or check your registration, visit the WV Secretary of State's secure elections website at GoVoteWV.com.
Warner advises that consistent with state and federal health officials’ directives, wearing a mask inside a polling location is not required. However, voters and poll workers who choose to voluntarily wear a mask while inside a polling location may certainly do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.