FAIRMONT — From Oct. 21 through Oct. 30, a total of 10,109 people completed ballots for early voting in Marion County.
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said she knew after the primary the turnout for early voting would be high, and she believes the number sets a record for early voting in the county.
"I think I can say with some confidence that it is probably a record... I'm about 99 percent sure that is a record," Kincaid said. "It is the highest participation we have had since we started offering early voting."
The Marion County Clerk's office has spent much of this year preparing to have the general election during a pandemic, and its staff pulled it off once already in the primary election. Kincaid said the office has also received 5,266 absentee ballots for this election, and despite the high volume to be counted on election day, the results should still be in on time as usual for Marion County.
"Marion County will absolutely have results in on election day," Kincaid said. "Our system allows for us to be able to collect everything that evening. We plug in the early voting totals, we obviously get the election day totals, and the absentee totals are all there that evening, so we will have our results."
According to Kincaid, voter turnout in Marion County is already at 37 percent, but she still believes election day itself will see a high volume of voters in the county because of the interest in this election.
"We are seeing a dramatic turnout for this election, and honestly we're thrilled to see all the participation," Kincaid said. "In my opinion, I expect to see election day pretty high as well."
Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said he is also confident the office will be able to turn around voting results on time, thanks to preparations the staff of the County Clerk's office performed and tested in the primary election.
"We didn't have to reinvent the wheel this time," Antulov said. "Our stress level is way down because we know what we did in the primary worked, and we know it will work again."
Kincaid said Monday that she and her staff were making last minute preparations before election day, including replacing some poll workers and checking power generators for the Marion County Election Center.
"We are currently replacing a few poll workers," Kincaid said. "We're making sure there aren't going to be any power outages — we are prepared with generators in the event of a power outage, and we're trying to tie up all loose ends to make sure everything goes off without a hitch."
While every election day holds some surprises that poll workers and County Clerk staff have to work around, Antulov said the staff have always been able to overcome challenges in past elections.
"We're pretty confident that all will go well," Antulov said. "Things happen, things pop up that you never expected, but we will be able to deal with it, and I think we will be tallied up around 9:30."
Kincaid, too, said she thinks the election will go well from the County Clerk's end, and predicts that results will be in on time, thanks to the work of the office staff.
"That's what we all work so hard to do, and we strive to make sure everything is correct and put out to the public in a timely manner," Kincaid said.
