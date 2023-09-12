FAIRMONT — Entering one of the final weeks of the golf season, North Marion High hosted Robert C. Byrd and county rival East Fairmont at Green Hills Country Club Monday afternoon. Two players from Liberty (Harrison) also participated in the match.
The match took place on the back nine of the country club, as the front nine were being worked on to improve course conditions.
East Fairmont finished first of the three schools in the team competition, boasting a score of 160 from its four best players. Individually, East Fairmont’s Greyson Stewart had the best day, going one over par for the back nine with a score of 36.
“Really proud of [Stewart]. He was our medalist,” East Fairmont’s first-year head coach David Webb said. “I’ve watched Coach [Chance] Hearn and Coach [Barry] Calef from RCB. They’ve been around the sport a long time. I try to do a lot of the things that Coach [Bill] Malone did for East Fairmont. I’m learning every match that we’re playing. It was a good day today. We did good today.”
For Stewart, he expected to go three to four strokes over par, making him pleased with his own performance on the course.
“I’m usually mid 30s whenever I play here,” Stewart said. “High 30s to mid 30s. Sometimes low 40s. So it’s a little better than usual.”
Trace Tucker finished second for East Fairmont, scoring 38. Blake Hunt finished third for the Bees with 42, and Garrett Bosley rounded out the Top 4 with 44. Connor Atkins and Wesley Pierce finished fifth and fourth respectively with scores of 51 and 65.
North Marion placed second in the team competition. The Huskies’ best four scores combined for 195. Garett Stanley led the team with a score of 41.
For North Marion’s Hearn, the improvements from the beginning of the season aren’t that noticeable.
“Maybe slightly,” Hearn said. “I think we’re a little consistent. If you look at the scores, there’s not much variation from the beginning to the end, which isn’t really good. You would like to see more drastic improvement. We practice a lot. I think all of them are capable of way more than what they shot today.”
Stanley, a senior on the golf team, has a lot of experience at Green Hills. He said he plays well during practices, but he gets nervous during matches at this course.
“I think it’s a whole lot of nerves with me,” Stanley said. “I tend to shoot a good bit worse in matches, but normally a solid practice round out here for me would probably be two or three over on 18. I didn’t throw the best round together today, but hopefully I can by regionals at Tygart.”
Matt Snoderly took second for North Marion with a score of 50, followed by Colton Stanley in third with 51 and Sawyer Perkins in fourth with 53. Ollie Lantz finished fifth with 64.
Robert C. Byrd finished with a team score of 216. Jacob Brannon led RCB with 38 on the course. Mary Feltz took second with 56, followed by Noah O’Neill with 57 and Hailey Hill with 65. Gabby Nixon finished fifth with 68.
Representing Liberty at Green Hills, Brady Herrod had 65, and Dallas Jones had 69.
As the season nears its end, the Big X championship at Tygart Lake is just around the corner. East Fairmont has matches scheduled at Tygart Lake before the championship, something Webb wants to take advantage of.
“We have a couple of matches scheduled this week at Tygart Lake,” Webb said. “So we’re trying to get in a little bit of extra practices there during the matches. It’ll be a lot of competition, but I’m looking forward to it. We have a good team here, so I like our chances.”
For North Marion, Hearn is holding out hope his team will perform to the level he believes it’s capable of.
“I’m not nervous at all,” Hearn said. “I would like to think we could make a better showing than what we’ve put up all year, and I’m still holding out hope that we’ll do that. I’ve seen some signs some guys playing, doing some things better. One way or another we’ll be prepared.”
