FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High hopes to soon have a teacher for its driver’s education class.
The state mandates that driver’s ed be available to students in high school. While North Marion and Fairmont Senior High have an instructor in place, but East Fairmont hasn’t had one available for over a decade.
“Driving a car is a freedom and it’s something that all children look forward to doing,” Kristin DeVaul, supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction for Marion County Schools, said. “It’s an instantaneous engagement because they get to take that from the classroom in the school and apply it outside.”
East Fairmont High is encouraging its current teachers to apply for the credential that allows them to take students out on driving lessons.
The driver’s ed class is an elective that students can take. West Virginia mandates that the school system offer the course, which is split into two sections — classroom instruction and practicum. According to East Fairmont Principal Mary Lynn Westfall, the course isn’t currently on the school schedule. She also said that students generally haven’t expressed interest in it, although a chicken and egg scenario could be at play.
“I believe that if we could offer the driving portion and the classroom portion that we could generate interest in the class, but at this point in time It doesn’t provide them as much benefit when they can’t do the driving portion of the class,” Westfall said.
The reason East Fairmont is having trouble filling the role is that teachers who have the credential retire and with colleges having dropped the credential as a course offering, there’s fewer qualified individuals to replace them. Previously, teachers who were interested in obtaining the credential had to go out of state for it. However, to help mitigate the shortage West Virginia began a cohort program to help replenish the number of teachers with the credential.
L.D. Skarzinski, administrative assistant responsible for curriculum and instruction, said that the district is open to requests from East Fairmont students to take the class at one of the other two schools, but would have to consider a few important factors. The main problem is scheduling.
Travel time between the schools takes about an hour, which adds a serious constraint as far scheduling availability goes. Another issue is that Fairmont Senior and North Marion would prioritize their students first, and with limited resources as far as what vehicles are available, it can become tricky to ensure that students get the practicum time they need to meet the requirements for their licenses.
The other two schools already have to do their best managing the number of students who want to take the course.
“If you have a large group of kids that want to take it, which we do like, you have to have almost double the amount of lab time for those kids,” Skarzinski said. “Once your kids are in the car, if they’re taking three kids in the car, only one child is getting that driver application piece, that number of hours.
Despite no current interest in students from East Fairmont, Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said the district is always looking for creative ways to serve students. She’s thankful for the instructors the district has at North Marion and Fairmont Senior. DeVaul agrees.
“There are all kinds of outside of the box ways to look at schedules, and to make those schedules serve students,” DeVaul said. “Our principals in Marion County, in collaboration with the county office leadership, routinely do that.”
However, the easiest way would be to simply fill the spot at East Fairmont. Skarzinski said it’s the district’s priority.
“If a teacher went and got that credential, I’d be doing backflips,” he said.
