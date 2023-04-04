FAIRMONT — Supporters of a movement to build an athletic complex at East Fairmont High got a vote of confidence from the Marion County Board of Education Monday.
What began as a push to build EFHS its own football stadium has blossomed into a concept that will function as a hub of growth on the east side of the Monongahela River.
"But it's not just a stadium or sports venue as it may have been previously described," Tyler McCutchan said, who currently serves as board member on the East Fairmont High School Foundation Inc. "This will be a facility to improve the health and wellness of all of Marion County."
The idea to build East its own stadium has been around since the two Fairmont high schools bega sharing East-West stadium, but nothing of this magnitude has been conceptualized or made it this far in the planning.
Monday night, McCutchan and officials from the EFHS Foundation formally requested the Marion County Board of Education for $250,000 and a formal vote of confidence.
He was also joined by Ernie Dellatorre, director of Wheeling-based McKinley Architecture & Engineering, which has completed many similar projects, including the new sports complex at Tyler County Consolidated High School, and is working with the stadium committee to bring together a first concept draft.
The current vision for the complex is a health and wellness center for both the schools and the community. With the school being in such close proximity to rail, water, air and road travel, the new facility could also act as a disaster response center in a time of crisis.
The City of Pleasant Valley has pledged $100,000 to the project to cover the costs of the concept and feasibility studies. The stadium committee has approached other organizations for support as well but wanted to have the school board's support before moving forward.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the school district's future finances, the board was hesitant to approve the funding request outright but did offer their vote of confidence.
"I don't think that anyone on this board is against a vote of confidence, and I don't think any of us at this table don't want East Fairmont to have a facility like this," Board President Donna Costello said.
The board offered its vote of confidence and praised the preliminary work done by the committee. The board scheduled a work session to discuss the budget in the coming weeks where they will discuss a possible amount of funding for the project.
EFHS Principal Mary Westfall hopes the vote of confidence will help generate credibility for the project and move it forward with funding opportunities from higher levels of government.
"This [vote of confidence] really shows the support that the board puts behind us and it gives us momentum moving forward," Westfall said. "We're often asked what the board's perspective is, so this shows they have confidence in what we're doing."
Personnel transfers
The board approved School Superintendent Donna Heston's full recommendation to cut staff overages by 15 percent.
The cuts were achieved through attrition and there were no reductions in force due to the cuts. In total, the proposal's approval will save the county $1.9 million in personnel overages.
"This board of education has made a good faith effort to be fiscally responsible. Not just in personnel, but also in facilities," Heston said. "They've been cognizant of all the things we need to do to get more in line with our spending."
In other business:
- The board recognized the county spelling bee winners from earlier this year.
- The board congratulated the Fairmont Senior Boys Basketball team for their repeat state AAA championship title.
- The board recognized the county winners of Math Field Day who now move on to state competition.
- The board recognized the Young Writers winners who will now move on to state competition.
The board's next meeting will be April 17 at 6 p.m. at the central office on Mary Lou Retton Drive.
