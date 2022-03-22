FAIRMONT — A planned executive session by the Pierpont Community and Technical College Board of Governors does not meet the legal requirements under West Virginia’s open meetings laws, according to a West Virginia University law professor.
Pat McGinley, who has practiced law regarding public access to information in West Virginia for 40 years, says that several agenda items listed for executive session on Pierpont's Tuesday board of governors meeting are not legally covered under the allowed topics for closed sessions in the West Virginia code.
"In my opinion, I can't see any reason or connections between the matters they want to discuss in executive session and the statutory exceptions," McGinley said in a phone interview. "The law is pretty clear on the importance of transparency."
The agenda for the board's March 22 meeting has raised eyebrows among the institution's faculty, many of whom thought that they would be in the clear after the death of Senate Bill 653, which sought to re-merge Pierpont with Fairmont State University.
Under the agenda's ninth section which is titled, "Possible executive session..." are several items regarding Pierpont's move off of Fairmont State's property. After reading through some of the planned topics, McGinley said several of the items likely contain details the public deserves to know.
Within the list are topics such as the potential costs of relocating programs, cost reduction options, appointing committees to stay on or move off Fairmont State's campus and discussion about pursuing a forensic audit.
"Several of these topics are things the public would want to know. There's no exception for some of these," McGinley said. "For example, the item, 'Look at options to reduce costs,' why would that be confidential?"
This isn't the first time Pierpont's Board of Governors has been called into question for their liberal use of closed sessions. At their last meeting on March 1, an objection was called as the board voted to enter into executive session to, "Discuss merger with Fairmont State University."
The board's chair, David Hinkle, asserted that the executive session topics on the agenda are just possible topics for discussion and that they're on the agenda to give the board the option to discuss them.
"We have to put down [on the agenda] what we think we might go into executive session for," Hinkle said. "None of those items guarantee the board will go into executive session, it just gives them the option. We can do it all out in the open other than to talk about an employee."
Whether the board has discussed topics not fit for executive session behind closed doors is unknown. However, the fact that the board has previously entered into a closed session to potentially discuss topics not covered under the state code has broken the trust of the faculty several times over.
Susan Coffindaffer, president of Pierpont's Faculty Senate, said that the faculty stands by their vote of no confidence in their board of governors, which was resolved in February.
"We still do not have confidence in this board of governors," Coffindaffer said. "This board of governors that has spent three months trying to close [Pierpont] and now we have even less confidence in them than we had before."
On top of the executive session issues, the board is also slated to discuss the dissolution of all of the college's committees that were created by the previous board of governors and replace them with new ones.
Coffindaffer believes some of the items on the agenda are attempts to slight members of the Pierpont administration who testified to the West Virginia Legislature against the board's claims that Pierpont was in financial trouble.
Two of the items in particular seem to target the college's chief financial officer, Dale Bradley. The agenda calls for a forensic audit into the institution's finances as well as a discussion to hire an accounting firm to oversee the institution's accounts payable.
However, it is likely that the board is simply interested in taking a cautionary step to get to the truth of the matter. It is apparent that the administration and the board cannot agree on the facts of the institution's financial situation.
The complexity of the agenda is mirrored in the complexity of the situation in which Pierpont has found itself. After the failure of the merger bill, Pierpont is moving to finalize its responsibilities laid out in the memorandum of understanding between Fairmont State and Pierpont to formally separate which was signed in 2021.
Nathan Sorber, interim director of WVU's college of education, has been an expert in the field of higher education for 10 years. He said that he could not find a situation as complex as that between Marion County's two higher education institutions.
"This is a strange situation, this two-year, four-year merger, but this situation is really weird," Sorber said. "Mostly because they've been connected then severed then attempted to be reconnected."
Within the context of the Pierpont situation, Sorber said that much of this agenda makes sense. The dissolution of committees, the request for an audit and the closer eye on finances are all understandable given that the board was banking on the merger going through.
A telling sign of this is that this new board of governors, which was appointed in mid-2021, made little effort to advance its side of the separation memorandum.
However, Sorber also said that the disagreement on the facts between the board and the administration gives the faculty grounds to doubt the board.
"This disagreement on the facts is not only odd but it makes the situation extra challenging, especially with the overall trust within the organization about what's actually going on," Sorber said. "That's especially problematic in this case."
Despite the justification for the board's potential actions on the upcoming agenda, the transparency of Pierpont's board of governors still falls into question as they plan to mull over a suspect entrance into an executive session.
The West Virginia code regarding public meetings is clear on the importance of public participation in open meetings.
"...Public agencies in this state exist for the singular purpose of representing citizens of this state in governmental affairs," the code reads. "It is, therefore, in the best interests of the people of this state for the proceedings of public agencies be conducted openly, with only a few clearly defined exceptions."
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, which governs community and technical colleges deferred to comment on the issue and, instead, referred The Times West Virginian to the West Virginia Code governing executive sessions.
