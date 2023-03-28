FAIRMONT — Often viewed as heavily-steeped in science, robotics program allows students to gain problem-solving skills to solve common everyday challenges.
Such is the case with Fairmont Catholic School's "RoboKnights," which set out on March 19 to improve society using renewable energy during the State First Lego League Explorers Competition hosted by Fairmont State University.
On Monday, the RoboKnights two teams of six members each from grades 1-4, shared what they learned in this year's competition with the rest of their student body.
Team One created a Lego bus that would run on both solar, wind and kinetic energy that comes complete with snacks to help transport people experiencing homelessness.
Team Two created a Lego gym prototype that produces enough electricity to power a homeless shelter. They focused on decreasing homelessness and obesity in Marion County, so they used kinetic energy from gym equipment. Both teams used block coding, which they learned over the past several months in their robotics team meetings.
"Our robotics meetings are really fun. We all get together and learn new things. I like coding and I like that we all have a job to do and we do it together," RoboKnights team two member Serena Boyce said.
The "RoboKnights" are students Luca Beto, Serena Boyce, Izabella Charcandy, Landon Constabile, Rosie Lafferre, Nicholas Marchesani, Sofia Merriman, Cash Naternacola, David Van Volkenburg, Aurelia Moales, Arkham Neel and Anthony Pagliaro.
During their presentations, students explained how their prototypes worked and what they learned during their meetings. Robotics includes six core principles — discovery, innovation, impact, fun, inclusion and teamwork. Monday, students shared how they incorporated the principles into their projects. Each student came up with their statement to share about the projects.
"Impact — we want to help support and make a difference in our communities. Teamwork — we always believe in each other to save the world. Fun — I had lots of fun and made friends, too," RoboKnights team two member Aurelia Moales said.
During their first semester in robotics, students took a field trip to the Tygart Valley River Dam where they learned about hydropower renewable energy. They got another lesson on nuclear energy from Westinghouse Electric Corporate Nuclear Engineer Eric Hinkler during one of their meetings.
Parents and coaches, Julia Van Volkenburg, Amie Marchesani, Leah Boyce and Christina Moales agreed that they have enjoyed watching the team learn and develop.
"I just enjoyed watching the kids do their thing. I mean, they work together so well and they grew a lot. Some of the kids didn't even want to speak and they all spoke so well today. So, they're growing in all kinds of ways. It's awesome," Coach and FCS teacher Christina Moales said.
Coach Leach Boyce shared similar sentiment, but added that students not only learned how to code quickly, now some of them code for fun outside of their meetings.
"With the coding, I was worried that the kids were not going to be able to pick it up, but they pick it up so quick. I mean, it was it was amazing how quick they picked up the block coding and really ran with it," Boyce said.
But the "competition" is more of a festival of ideas. Each team member was given a medal made out of Lego pieces that move but they had to assemble it by themselves.
"I think it went well. It wasn't a competition in terms of competing against each other, it was a chance for them to show their knowledge," Van Volkenburg said.
The Fairmont Catholic School Robotics team is the only elementary school level team in Marion County with two separate teams of six students. They are hoping to grow the program next year and maybe offer a middle school level team. The next robotics semester will begin in fall 2023.
