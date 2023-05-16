FAIRMONT — The city has a new troupe of budding thespians.
Fairmont Catholic School's first theater class will present the C.S. Lewis classic "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" Tuesday evening.
"It's so awesome to be able to bring this (theatre) to our students. Through my career, there have been times when the arts have been brought up as a way to save money or to cut. I've always felt very strongly about the arts and education because it helps students to grow in many ways. But, it also helps them learn more about cultures, places and authors and I value it. I love seeing this with our students in the middle school," Curriculum and Instruction Director Joyce Evans said.
The play is based on Lewis's novel about four siblings – Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie – who are sent to live with a professor in the English countryside to get away from London during World War II. One day, Lucy finds that one of the wardrobes in the house is a portal to snow-covered world.
The 2022-23 school year was the first year Fairmont Catholic School has offered theatre as a specialty class. In her first year teaching the class, theatre and communications teacher Rachel Ellis created unique activities for each grade of middle school students.
Ellis and her eighth grade students have been working on the play for around two months, but the play is something that should be produced over an entire semester, she said. Ellis said they've put a lot of hard work into creating something younger students would enjoy watching and because the play features so many characters, other middle school students were asked to participate. But, Ellis wanted to make sure students knew that acting wasn't the only way they could be involved in theatre so some students are working on set design, lighting and other functions a successful play requires.
Many students created their own costume or helped others. Ellis said she's spent over 150 hours sewing and 90 percent of the costumes are handmade. They've spent weekends working on costumes and props for the play, which Ellis said has been nice for students to have a safe space to craft and spend time together.
"They have helped with every single part of the process. They have given up their weekends to complete and sew costumes. I love the kids, I love working with them, I love seeing how creative they are," Ellis said.
Eighth grade student Sophia Burnside plays the White Witch. She has acted in a few plays at Fairmont State University's academy for the arts, but it's been years. She said there have been some challenges and obstacles, but she's excited about the play.
"It's been a lot, but I feel like in the end, it's going to be just be perfect. We all worked very hard on this and even though like some of us were experienced, I feel like we've got this," Burnside said.
Seventh grade student Lily King, who helped make costumes and do hair and makeup, agreed. King said some of the most challenging parts are memorizing lines and making sure everyone is doing what needs to be done at the right times.
"We've all definitely had our fair share of frustration and tears, but it's been great and it's going to be great," King said.
Ellis said the play will be the first interaction most students have with acting or theatre and she hopes they will consider continuing it in high school.
All are welcome to attend the play, with a $5 donation admission fee. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis with bleacher seating and chairs on the gymnasium floor. The play will begin at 6 p.m. and last around an hour.
