FAIRMONT — If you’re planning to attend Fairmont City Council’s meeting Tuesday evening, wear comfortable clothing. And you might want to bring a good book. That’s according to Shae Strait, director of planning and development for the city of Fairmont, who said the meeting may take a while.
Strait plans to spend the evening with council members going over every proposed change to the city of Fairmont’s building codes.
When asked to explain the proposed changes, Strait said, “It’s over 80 pages of work, so where do I start?”
“The proposed zoning code amendments primarily revolve around development regulations — regulations for housing within the city of Fairmont — and that would include elements such as lot coverage limits, set-back requirements, minimum lot sizes, and other types of development standards that pertain to residential developments,” Strait said. “For the most part, it’s whole articles — whole chapters — of the zoning code.”
Council members will be able to discuss and ask questions about each separate aspect of the proposed changes. The public is also invited to the meeting as part of a public hearing to learn more about the plan and how it may affect Fairmont neighborhoods.
The proposed changes are extensive, but they do not merit an entire rewrite of Fairmont’s zoning laws, Strait said.
"The core elements of our zoning code will remain in place," he said. "We’re just adjusting some of the priorities within it. It will look very different, but the core will still be there."
"The intent is to shift the development standards in a way to make development of housing more permissive, while at the same time, still focusing on other standards that help us have adaptive and aesthetically pleasing and healthy communities and neighborhoods,” he said.
Some of the proposed changes are designed to ensure community continuity, in terms of the structures themselves.
"We don’t want anybody building a house that may be in opposition to how a lot of our housing looks in our neighborhoods," Strait said. "We can accomplish that by setting a few minimum standards around that, such as the window requirements, door requirements, or minimum roof slope — the form elements of a building."
This means it will be easier for developers to build in older neighborhoods, as there will be fewer zoning hoops to jump through, but at the same time, they will be required to adhere to specific terms laid out in the newly revised code book.
"In our older neighborhoods where we have a lot of smaller parcels and things are closer together, it requires a much more detailed look and approach in order to get development to occur in those neighborhood because of the current standards," Strait said. "So that’s where we’re looking to have the biggest impact, in our older neighborhoods."
To prevent developers from building homes that don’t fit into the look of an older neighborhood, the proposed code changes include certain provisions.
"A good example is, maybe we will allow for you to build on a smaller property size, but at the same time, we’re going to add in elements such as minimum window requirements, and other visual elements that will guarantee that that new housing looks like our historical housing and something desirable that we want in our neighborhood," Strait said.
The proposed changes will allow for more areas in the city of Fairmont to be developed without special exemptions or variances, but, Strait said, “at the same time, [the revisions] make sure that future development looks like our historical development and contributes back to our communities and neighborhoods in a positive way.”
He then added, “When I say ‘historical,’ I mean just existing in our prevailing development pattern, and what we have done across the decades, not in terms of any particular style.”
These types of codes have existed in the past, but in dealing with Fairmont’s convoluted zoning laws, developers found themselves facing regular delays in order to meet countless small, separate requirements. If city council approves the proposed changes, the process of getting a permit will be greatly simplified.
"One of the best things we’re going to do, though, to help businesses is adopt a formal ‘permitted use’ chart," Strait said. "This will make it very quick and easy for businesses to reference what zoning district they are permitted to operate in."
Strait continued, “So, if you know you’re a retail and service business, and you need about 5,000 square feet — because we regulate it by size in our community — you can just go to the chart and read right across and see, oh, these are the places I can go to. Or, oops, if I want to go here I’ll have to get a conditional use permit from the board of zoning appeals. And then, it’ll even tell you in that same chart you’ll need to go to this specific subsection to find out any special rules that might apply to your business."
"In a lot of ways, it will be like a one-stop shop to figure out all you need to create your commercial entity within our city limits," Strait said.
Strait’s knowledge of city planning comes from his background as an architect, as well as his experience overseeing similar zoning changes in Huntington.
"This is where I’ve come to find my specialty in this field of planning," he said. "I’m an architect by trade, so therefore, talking about how we build, and handle setbacks and development requirements, these are all things I’m intimately familiar with as a designer."
Implementing these new codes is a big step for Fairmont, and one that’s been in the making since 2018.
"This is something that’s part of our adopted comprehensive plan," Strait said. "We adopted our latest one in 2018. Our housing development standards, in particular, were one of the key issues raised within that plan."
The city’s comprehensive plan included a very specific appeal "to make zoning code adjustments to make it easier to develop housing within the city of Fairmont," Strait said. “Everyone we’ve spoken with thus far has had very positive things to say about [the proposed zoning changes]," he said. "From the small-scale developer who just does a couple of duplex units all the way up to the major developer that builds 100 houses at a time. They’ve all had positive things to say."
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, each ordnance will be discussed separately.
"This way, city council can hear each part on its own merit," Strait said.
"So [the meeting] will be something like, we’re going to discuss the entire definitions section, then we’re going to discuss all of the zoning districts, and then we’ll discuss use standards, then we’ll discuss subdivision regulations — we broke it up into each piece. So if there’s an issue in one chapter, it doesn’t prevent the rest of it from being approved," Strait said.
Residents who have bemoaned the lack of affordable housing will likely want to see council members vote in favor of the proposed zoning changes. "It’s going to be good for our citizens because it will help create the much-needed housing that’s currently in demand," Strait said. "And it will help with other aspects of housing, too, such as affordable housing, by allowing for there to be more property and more options available.
"This will be something that will impact every district across the city," Strait said. "It will have an impact on every neighborhood across the city."
