Fairmont Council member hospitalized with COVID-19

FAIRMONT — A member of Fairmont City Council has contracted COVID-19.
Barry Bledsoe, City Councilman for District 5, posted a Facebook video of himself hooked up to oxygen at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, where he announced he contracted the novel coronavirus. He refers to the virus as "this corona crud."
"I don't know how I caught it; I don't know where I got it," said Bledsoe, who is a paramedic with the Marion County Rescue Squad. "The Health Department and I spent time going over where I was and I wasn't around any large crowds, I wasn't near anybody for more than 15 minutes at less that six feet."
The last update on COVID-19 from the Marion County Health Department came July 10, when four new cases were confirmed. That raised the total to 48 active cases, along with three probable cases. So far, 47 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been two Marion County deaths attributed to COVID. As of Monday's 6 p.m. report from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources, Marion County has now had 106 total positive cases of COVID-19.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he believes people tried to return to normal life too fast, which caused a rise in new cases which we may be in the middle of now.
"My opinion is, we have gone too fast too far, and I think we are seeing the effects of that," White said. "I'm really concerned that if we don't continue to do the right things, or even start doing the right things for some people, we will see deaths that we absolutely could have prevented."
White said he still recommends people stay home and keep good hygiene habits, and anyone who does go in public wear a mask and practice social distancing.
"My recommendations are going to be the same — stay home — that's the safest place to be," White said. "If you have to go out, obviously maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette and good hand hygiene."
Bledsoe said in his Facebook video he believes wearing a mask in public is responsible, even if people believe it is an attack on their personal freedoms.
"You're told to drive 70 miles an hour on the Interstate, you're told to wear a helmet on a motorcycle," Bledsoe said. "I don't believe that the government has the right to tell me to wear a helmet — but guess what — I wear it not because they're telling me to, but because it's a good idea."
Bledsoe also described some of the symptoms he has been feeling since being diagnosed, saying that he has a hard time catching his breath, and he has had a cough and fever for days, along with a lost appetite.
"It's a rough thing and there are people who have got it worse than I do," Bledsoe said. "As long as I lay still, I'm OK. But if I walk 10 feet, it takes me 15 minutes to recover and catch my breath and stop coughing."
Near the middle of the video, Bledsoe said he still wants to keep the economy open, and get students back to school in the fall, as long as they can continue the safe practices of social distancing and mask wearing.
"I still believe that we need to do everything we can to keep our economy open," Bledsoe said. "We've got to get kids back to school in normal regular school, and that can be done with appropriate precautions. Because if we shut down our economy again, more people, more businesses are going to fail, people are going to lose their jobs, their homes."
White thinks that since the free mobile testing ended at the end of June that fewer people in Marion County may get tested, unless they display or are feeling symptoms of COVID-19.
"Some of the testing may have had an impact on the number of cases," White said. "My concern is, we're still seeing a number of cases, and I can tell you most of those cases we're seeing are a result of people becoming symptomatic, not just for the sake of 'OK, I want to be tested.'"
In order to get Marion County back on track towards lowering the number of active cases, White said people must continue to follow guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing, and not be a part of large group gatherings. He said wearing masks helps to protect other people, which in turn, protects one's self.
"Let's just do what is right and protect each other," White said.
Meanwhile, on Monday, White raised concerns about a gathering of more than 200 people at Covenant Church in Fairmont on July 12 that has potentially exposed guests at the event to COVID-19.
According to a statement from White's office, he reached out to the church’s pastor so they can perform testing on anyone who attended who may who develop symptoms of the virus. However, White said it's best to wait five days after exposure to ensure no false negatives result in testing.
White voiced disappointment after learning of that size of an event where individuals did not take the proper precautions or follow Gov. Jim Justice’s face mask or physical distancing restrictions. White said if he had prior knowledge of the church gathering, he would have urged it to have been canceled.
