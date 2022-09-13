FAIRMONT — Community members now have access to sleep medicine expertise at a convenient location.
WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center opened a Sleep Evaluation Center Monday and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We’re well on our way to doing even greater things here in Fairmont," President of WVU Medicine Michael Grace said.
The center features equipment to evaluate the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, parasomnias — such as nightmares, sleep walking and talking, bed-wetting, restless leg syndrome and snoring.
Chief of WVU Medicine Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Sunil Sharma said that there is a big connection between pulmonary issues and sleep disorders.
"The bread and butter of sleep medicine today is this very deadly disease that was eluded earlier called sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can worsen your stroke propensity and [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease]. … Sleep medicine or sleep disorder reading is the engine that drives many of these disorders. So, that’s driving many of these disorders because that’s how we tie pulmonary and sleep medicine together to understand the sleep disorders and the cardiovascular system," Sharma said.
He said sleep apnea, which is when a person's throat closes while they sleep, is significantly more common than people are aware.
"If I give you a factual statement, you probably wouldn’t believe it, but a recent study from Australia pointed out that the prevalence of sleep disorders is one billion people in the world, which is more than hypertension and diabetes combined," Sharma said.
Sharma said it's important to have access to sleep medicine studies because sleep disorders can often times affect the overall health of a patient. It's especially important in West Virginia because of the high risk of obesity.
"Sleep disorder is not something that comes to mind when trying to fix issues. ... In West Virginia, we have very few sleep doctors who are experts and board certified, maybe less than 10. We have one of the highest prevalences because it’s related to diabetes and it’s one of the heaviest states, so having this disease in such high prevalence and not having the expertise means that some people will be deprived," Sharma said.
One of the biggest topics of the ribbon cutting was the importance of bringing new technology and resources to the community. Mary Jo Thomas, Marion County Chamber of Commerce board member, said she is excited about the progress being made at the hospital.
"On behalf of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, welcome to the new part of the hospital. … We’re here today for a ribbon cutting and to start a new phase of great medicine back in Fairmont — expansions of things we didn’t have a few years ago. No pun intended, we couldn’t even dream about something like this," Thomas said.
Sharma added similar sentiments.
"Bringing that technology and expertise to a local community is the first line of defense in fighting sleep disorder," Sharma said.
For more information about the Sleep Evaluation Center, visit WVUMedicine.org/sleep or call 855-WVU-CARE to schedule an appointment.
