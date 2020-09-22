FAIRMONT — Both of Fairmont Senior boys' and girls' soccer followed a similar formula of wielding massive possession advantages while getting sturdy enough backline play to pitch dueling shutouts over visiting Preston on Monday.
The Fairmont Senior boys whooped up on the Knights, winning 7-0, while the Fairmont Senior girls labored to a 3-0 victory.
"It was one of those games — I think we were looking forward a little but to (Tuesday) night against Buckhannon — where we got through it," Fairmont Senior boys' coach Darrin Paul said.
"We wanted to get some other girls minutes on the pitch, girls who have been putting in a lot of hard work on the practice field who are deserving of minutes," Fairmont Senior girls' assistant coach Buddy Lemasters said, "but it took us 70 minutes to put anything together. We struggled and it cost us more minutes on a lot of our girls than we wanted today with us having another game (Tuesday) night against Buckhannon; those minutes are going to add up (Tuesday)."
The FSHS boys' controlled everything about their game — possession, tempo, etc. — from the get-go, with the Polar Bears outshooting Preston 13-1 and owning an 11-0 advantage in corner kicks in the first half alone. Fairmont Senior was constantly hindered by offsides calls in the early going, however, as they tried to play direct quickly with through balls on stretched out runs originating from almost midfield. The frequent offsides whistles swelled frustration, especially from parents in the stands, but it did little to quell the FSHS offense in the long run.
The Polar Bears (7-1) put four goals on the Knights by halftime, and by game's end, Fairmont Senior had gotten two goals and an assist apiece from stars Bubby Towns and Jonas Branch and a goal each from sophomore Ro Jones, freshman Grant Broadhurst and sophomore Braylon Weekley.
"First half, they played an offsides trap and I didn't think we were very disciplined — the guys saw there were opportunities there to get through balls and score, but I think we were a little antsy," Paul said. "But I think once we got through the first couple of minutes, we started possessing like we should have and Bubby and Jonas and a couple of the guys found some nice possession, nice through balls and we finished."
The team's backline of Isaac Branch, Gage Carlson, Carson Mundell and Isaac Yoneda, along with Eli Day in the net, meanwhile, turned back the Knights the few times they did threaten despite the Polar Bears playing yet another game without their full starting defensive unit, this time with Cale Beatty sitting out due to a red card in the team's 5-3 win at Wheeling Central on Saturday.
"(Beatty) took one for the team up at Wheeling — he got a red card because he saved a goal and then Eli ended up making the save, so that was a big one. Honestly, he took one for the team," Paul said. "But Gage has filled in well and I think our team defense is slowing getting better, but we know that's still a work in progress.
"We wanted to get the shutout (though) because we hadn't gotten one all year, so that was a nice achievement."
After Fairmont Senior dictated the action of the boys' game to start the day, the Lady Polar Bears (5-1) followed suit in the night cap, although through far messier and less satisfactory means.
The Lady Polar Bears didn't tally their first score of the night until Sidney Greene found the back of the net on an assist by Seneca Arbogast in the 26th minute, and while Preston never seriously threatened to even things back up afterward, Fairmont Senior also never really found much of an offensive groove.
"Hat's off to Preston County, they really did bring it (defensively) — there was always a leg in the lane or a lot of people in the box so they made it difficult to get through the backline," Lemasters said, "but I think we were overeager to take shots, we were just a little early on the trigger. Usually I'm really big on taking shots, but I think we could've been a little more mature and patient in developing plays and then letting it go."
Fairmont Senior took the 1-0 lead from Greene's goal into halftime and didn't end up adding to it until the 70th minute. Arbogast had a pair of near goals before the 70th minute on clean shots from inside the box, but both were saved by the Preston keeper resulting in corner kicks.
Finally, in the 70th minute, sophomore Camryn Morgan broke through for a goal on a carry down the right flank before letting loose to make it 2-0. Then in the final minutes, sophomore Adaline Cinalli, who along with Tricia Lemasters was FSHS's primary creator on Monday, added a third goal. Cinalli's score came off a second assist by Arbogast.
"Our last game (versus South Harrison) we found a lot of success, but the gaps and ranges were different today," Coach Lemasters said of the offense. "I think it's one of those things where you try to copy it over from our last game, but we had a Saturday game and then a Monday game so there's no practice to get back to the basics. Hopefully though we'll carry over the last 10 minutes of this game where we were actually putting together some intelligent runs and we can apply that to (Tuesday's) game."
