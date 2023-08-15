FAIRMONT — Even though thunder storms rolled through during the morning and the course was still wet, Fairmont Senior hosted its first home match of the golf season against North Marion, Grafton and Lincoln at Fairmont Field Club Monday evening.
Each of the four teams fielded six players, with the four best scores counting towards the team’s score. The individual par for the match was 35.
Fairmont Senior placed first in the match as a team with a score of 164. Grafton came in second with 175, North Marion in third with 201 and Lincoln finished fourth with a score of 222.
“I thought we played about where we should,” Fairmont Senior Head Coach Luke Corley said. “We just need to tighten up a little bit, make closer putts and not give up on some holes.”
North Marion, meanwhile, didn’t have as positive an outlook on the match.
“I expected us to be better,” North Marion Head Coach Chance Hearn said. “Our guys gotta’ practice more. They need to work harder year round.”
Even though the storms made the course wet, the players worked around the conditions and only found a few issues with the playing conditions.
“The ball plugged a little bit, but we played lifting in place so it didn’t really matter,” Fairmont Senior player Caden Musgrove said.
The players encountered a common challenge with the speed of the ball on the green because of the wet conditions.
“Higher spots and [the balls] would release like crazy then low spots they’d stick,” North Marion’s Sawyer Perkins said.
Individually, Fairmont Senior’s Caleb Young won the match overall with a score of 38, just three over the course par.
“Young played really well today,” Corley said. “He was three over par, missed a few putts, but other than that he played pretty solid today.”
Following Young on Fairmont Senior were Landen Barkley and Tristan Wolford with 41 each and Caden Musgrove with 44. Gianna Koski and Blake Straight did not place.
Garett Stanley led North Marion with a score of 48, followed by Colton Stanley with 49, Sawyer Perkins with 51, and Matt Snodderly with 53. Ollie Lantz and Brandon Williams did not place.
Dustin Keener led Grafton with a score of 40, and Chesnea Boyles led Lincoln with a score of 51.
It’s still early in the golf season for these players, and they can still improve to perform better in future matchups. Both players and coaches mentioned improvements that could be made.
“[We need to fix] the consistency of what we’re doing,” Garett Stanley said. “Everyone here can play good golf. We’re pretty solid overall, but if we can get everything dialed in, I think we’ll be a lot better.”
Fairmont Senior travels to face Preston County Tuesday evening. North Marion’s next match takes place Wednesday at Green Hills Country Club.
Both teams will participate at the Marion County Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Green Hills where 20 teams play 18 holes in an all-day match. Shotgun start for the invitational at 10 a.m.
