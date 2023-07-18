FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Soccer Boosters received permission from the Marion County School Board Monday to install new benches at East-West Stadium.
The benches would give student athletes a place to sit and rest during games.
“If you’re playing football or soccer at the stadium and the wind is at your back, this would help the kids on the field try to stay a little warm before they get to go in,” Jennie Amos, president of the Fairmont Senior Soccer Boosters said at the July 17 meeting of the school board.
Plans for the aluminum benches include a high-impact panels and water drainage. The structure would be mounted onto a newly poured concrete pad, located where a current fence sits. According to Amos, the benches would cost between $20,000 and $25,000 and hopefully be completed by the fall season. Twelve seats in all will be installed.
Although the Fairmont Senior Soccer Boosters are footing nearly the entire bill, the East Fairmont High Soccer Boosters are contributing between $1,000 and $2,000 for the project. The school board is not paying for the project, but had to give its permission since the stadium belongs to the district.
“It’s gone through the proper channels, I’ve talked to Mr. Reider, we’ve talked insurance, we wanted to make sure that we were right before we had any type of opinion,” L.D. Skarzinski, administrative assistant at the school board, said. “We went out and looked at the facility to make sure it met all the requirements.“
According to the boosters group, East-West Stadium would get a professional upgrade to its facilities. Student athletes could benefit from a better in-game experience, finding a place to shelter during extreme heat or rain and sleet. It can also give the home football team designated areas for the offense and defense to gather when not on the field.
While the boosters group might be connected to soccer, the improvements they bring to the stadium go beyond a single sport.
“Even though it’s the Fairmont High School Soccer Boosters funding the seating, it’d be used by all teams using the East-West Stadium,” Donna Costello, president of the school board, said.
It was an important facet for Costello. She brought up the issue during the board meeting as well, double checking with Amos that the benches would be available for all sports to use.
The stadium is also undergoing renovations right now. Skarzinski noted that any work they do would be careful not to undo any work that has already been done to renovate the stadium.
Also on the agenda was approval of a quote to install audio recording devices in special education classes. The installation of the devices is in line with House Bill 3271, which became law back in March. The bill requires school districts to place audio recording devices in the restrooms of self-contained classrooms.
Craig and Beth Bowden, Charleston residents, sought passage of the bill after their son was abused in a classroom by a now convicted, former teacher. The bill is designed to prevent bathrooms from becoming a space where a teacher can abuse a student. The school board will pay Tate Communication around $20,000 for the work.
The next school board meeting is Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The board changed the previous date from Aug. 7 to the 10th during the meeting.
