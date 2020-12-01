FAIRMONT — In the lead up to Fairmont Senior's fourth straight playoff showdown against Bluefield — a matchup that come to be known as the Funk Bowl — Polar Bears head coach Nick Bartic said it was the type of game where legends are made. The stakes are at their highest, the collective talent level is at its best, and the opportunities for each and every player to make a game-altering play are at their most frequent.
By game's end, as Fairmont Senior celebrated a 21-19 semifinal victory and eventually a 2020 Class AA state championship, plenty of Polar Bears had risen to the occasion and more than played their part in the monumental triumph, one of whom was senior wide receiver and defensive back Alex Brophy.
Brophy entered the game against the Beavers with 14 catches for 451 yards and eight TDs as well as two interceptions on the season, as all year long he proved himself to be a big-play threat offensively and a top cover man defensively for the Polar Bears.
And on Saturday, he proved it again, this time on the season's biggest stage.
Brophy was sound in coverage against Bluefield's speedy and dynamic receivers; he mirrored their movements stride for stride to take his man out of most plays, and when the Beavers did target him with a pass in his direction, he was up to the task to knock it away. Brophy finished the game with a pair of passes defensed as the Polar Bears limited the Beavers' vaunted passing attack to just 127 yards on 26 total passes.
It was on offense, however, that Brophy delivered his most impactful moment of the game.
With Fairmont Senior up 7-0 early in the second quarter and sniffing the red zone, Brophy and FSHS quarterback Gage Michael stunned the Beavers with a 32-yard hook-up for a touchdown that gave the Polar Bears what turned out to be an insurmountable 14-0 lead.
The 32-yard TD was Fairmont Senior's longest scoring play of the night and it put Brophy's talents on full display. Brophy quickly got a step on his defender after the snap, and as he veered his route slightly toward the middle of the field, Michael let loose a perfect pass. The ball hit Brophy in the hands, but turning over his shoulder to track it in, it bounced off his mits and looked as though it would fall incomplete. Brophy, however, made a quick recovery, sticking with the bobbled pass to snatch the ball just before it hit the turf while still getting a knee down in the back of the end zone before sliding out of bounds.
Brophy signaled a touchdown to the official who quickly agreed, completing what was a highlight reel sequence for Brophy and a pivotal touchdown for the Polar Bears en route to their return to the top of Class AA as state champions.
