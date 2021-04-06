FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High forward Jaelin Johnson already had plenty of likeness to his name this season.
He's been a 20-point per game scorer and the consensus best player on an undefeated and Class AAA No. 2-ranked Fairmont Senior squad all year long. He's a surefire bet to repeat his first team all-state nod from a year ago, and he may just butt his way into the discussion for even glitzier year-end awards. And he's also already cracked an all-time career milestone when he scored his 1,000th career point for the Polar Bears last month.
Yet, even for all of his mammoth games this year and the deservedly growing hype surrounding them, Johnson crested even another level in the Polar Bears' dominant 78-51 win versus then-No. 10 Grafton last week, scoring a career-high 34 points paired with 12 rebounds to end the night with a double-double.
The career night for Johnson, along with the 15 points he scored in the Polar Bears' latest 64-59 victory on Saturday at No. 9 Notre Dame, has now boosted his scoring average to 22.2 points a game on 58.8% shooting through Fairmont's first 11 games this season. Johnson is also grabbing a team-best 9.5 rebounds a game, and he leads the Polar Bears in steals (1.9) and blocks (1.2) while ranking second in assists (3.2).
Be it in his virtuoso outing against the Bearcats or in practically any other game this season, Johnson has been the life force of the Polar Bears at both ends to power their 12-0 start to the year. Johnson entered the season well established as a monster of physicality and force, a player whose attacks on the rim could be labeled as borderline assault at times and whose man-to-man defense could be tagged as a torture chamber for his opponents. Foes simply couldn't prevent Johnson from storming to the hoop on one end or dissolving their top threat on the other.
Throughout this season, though, Johnson has flashed subtle upticks elsewhere in his game, rounding out the palette of his skill set. For one, he's made tremendous strides on his jumper, as he's shooting 40% from deep on a healthy sample size of 3.6 attempts a game while also cashing in more on long 2s. Opponents still sag off Johnson both when he does and doesn't have the ball, because not doing so is an exercise in futility, but he's making them pay this season more than ever for it. He's canning pull-up 2s — and he's dabbling in off-the-bounce 3s occasionally — and he's burying catch-and-shoot triples, even toughies on the move. Johnson also remains a steady and willing passer on kickouts and drop-offs after magnetting swarms of defenders his way on his bull-dozing drives and post-ups.
"I knew a lot of teams were going to be keying on me a lot this year," Johnson said in the preseason, "so for me, I've been working on playing off double teams and reading the floor for my team and working on my pull-up so I can facilitate more. I've just been working on a little bit of everything."
And, it also remains astounding Johnson does nearly of his two-way work in games — the high-volume shot creation, the devastating transition attacks, the lockdown defense — without ever really getting a rest.
