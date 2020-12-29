FAIRMONT — As Fairmont Senior High's Logan Zuchelli crossed the finish line in the final race of his high school cross country career, the magnitude of the moment aligned nearly perfectly with the scale of his four-year rise.
Zuchelli's last stride saw him clock a time of 15:57.57 at the WVSSAC state meet cemented his place in history as a state champion, and it also validated a career path laid forth by relentless work ethic and competitive grit.
"God, he’s come such a long way,” Fairmont Senior boys' coach Dayton McVicker said. "His freshman year, he was never in our Top 5 in any race; he was always our No. 6 and 7 runner. And to see him develop into such a great runner and to cap it off with that time and winning a state title, it’s awesome.”
"He came in as like a 5-foot-4 freshman and wasn’t a contributor, and to see him grow all the way up to — I don’t know how tall he is now — and grow into a state champion, it’s just been an awesome ride. I’m proud of him."
Zuchelli's career-long improvement which culminated in his dominant state title-winning senior season has earned him the 2020 Times West Virginian Boys Runner of the Year award.
Zuchelli won nearly 75 percent of his meets this past season as well as Class AA Region I and Class AA state championships. He also finished as the Big 10 Conference meet runner-up despite an off race.
"He’s been training at a level I’ve never coached anyone at,” McVicker said in the week leading up to the state meet.
“It’s about doing what you can do, lots of the extra things, such as working your core, eating healthy, drinking enough water,” Zuchelli said of his rise to a state champion. “And then also having good teammates to push me everyday; some other people might not have that.”
Zuchelli's individual state championship this fall was his third straight qualifying run and fourth overall finish for the Polar Bears at the state meet.
As a freshman he finished 76th overall at a time of 18:58.43 before a quantum leap in his sophomore season season that saw him finish 20th overall with a time of 17:45.04 to help Fairmont Senior to its first state championship since 2012. A year later as a junior, he was the No. 2 finisher for the repeat champion Polar Bears when he came in fourth overall at 16:26.39 to capture an all-state spot.
Then this season, he crested yet another level when he entered the Class AA state meet as the individual favorite and crushed the field at a time of 15:57.57 that was over 30 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.
"Coming across the line, I just knew that all the work I put in since freshman year was worth it,” said Zuchelli, whose Polar Bears finished as the team state runners-up this fall. “Every second that I put in came back out to result in this title.”
The state meet championship victory was the fitting cap to an illustrious high school career in which Zuchelli's year-round commitment, both in his training and his recovery, pushed both he and the Polar Bears to new heights.
“That’s what you want as a coach is to take somebody who is starting basically from nothing and build them all the way to the top,” McVicker said. “Most of the people he beat out here were really good in middle school, really good coming up, and he wasn’t. He kind of came out of nowhere, but it wasn’t a big breakthrough, it was him chipping away — like sixth on the team, third on the team, second on the team, and then state champion.
“It was a great journey to be on with Logan. I’m definitely going to miss him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.