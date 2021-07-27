FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University is keeping its foundation's board in the family with new members, four university alumni and an previous member of the board of governors.
Friday, Fairmont State announced it was appointing five new members to the board of directors for its nonprofit arm, the Fairmont State Foundation. The foundation handles all private donations that come in to the university.
Among the new appointees are Kathy Martin, K. Alex Miller II, Chad Riley, John Wilson and Dixie Yann. All of whom have previous ties to the university either as an alumni or through previous board positions within the institution.
"Collectively they bring a tremendous amount of talent and expertise," said Gary Bennett, president of the Fairmont State Foundation, in a statement.
Kathy Martin is the owner-broker of KLM Properties in Morgantown. She graduated in 1995 with a Board of Regents degree from Fairmont State. Martin grew up in Oceana, West Virginia and has been in the real estate business since the 1980s.
Alex Miller is a partner of the local Miller Law Offices in Fairmont. Miller was a star student at Fairmont State, before graduating in 2001 with a degree in business administration. He went on to the West Virginia University School of Law and finally settled practicing law with his father, Kenneth Miller in Fairmont.
Chad Riley, another success story out of Fairmont State, is the current CEO of the Bridgeport-based Thrasher Group and has served in that position since 2016.
Riley is also a member of Fairmont State's Technology Advisory Committee, and was involved in many of the university's building projects in recent years.
Riley graduated from Fairmont State in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering technology.
John Wilson is a certified public accountant with Schmidt & Wilson, an accounting firm located near Pittsburgh. Wilson got his start in Fairmont State's accounting program and graduated with his bachelor's in 1988.
Wilson completed his master's degree in accounting from WVU and later completed the master’s of tax program at Robert Morris University. He worked for several big-name organizations, such as PNC Bank, before starting his own practice.
Dixie Yann is a former member of the Fairmont State Board of Governors, having recently completed her term after serving since 2012. Yann is known around Marion County for her work with Meals on Wheels and the Prickett's Fort Memorial Foundation.
University President Mirta Martin gave a statement welcoming the new members to the board.
“We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to our Foundation Board of Directors,” Martin said. “Each of them are experts in their industries, and bring a unique, meaningful perspective to the Board. I am certain that each of these leaders will continue to represent our Falcon Family well.”
