FAIRMONT — Whatever on-court joys and highlight-reel plays the Fairmont State men's basketball team missed out on while team activities were paused for the past two weeks, it more than made up for in its return to the court on Monday at Joe Retton Arena.
The Falcons, who had been on hiatus since Jan. 16 because of COVID-19 protocols, shot 54.5% from the field and dished out 26 assists on 36 made field goals in what was a near-flawless smackdown 101-67 victory over Alderson Broaddus.
"We made some shots; we haven't shot the ball like that (this season). Our guys played hard on defense. it was just a good effort," said Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig. "Obviously any time you get a win in this league, it's really good, and with having that much time off, we're very pleased."
Fairmont State (4-1), which was still without multiple players on Monday, including all-conference senior guard Cole VonHandorf, sunk the Battlers (4-4) from the game's opening moments as the Falcons burst out to a 15-3 lead four minutes in and piled up a mammoth 57-29 advantage by halftime.
"We wanted to make it an emphasis to start early, because obviously, we've been out for a week and a half," said Fairmont State sophomore transfer guard Zyon Dobbs, who recorded his first-career collegiate double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. "We wanted to put it on them and put them away early, and that's what we did."
The all-around domination belied the Falcons' backstory entering the game, as they looked like a team riding an extended streak of peak synergy and togetherness rather than one coming off what had been a two-week hodgepodge of scattershot practice and preparation. The Fairmont offense hummed with a side-to-side harmony and extra-pass ethos that tested ABU's help-and-recover connectivity, while the Falcons' defense stymied the Battlers with a combination of feisty full-court pressure vigilant half-court rotations.
For the game, the Falcons shot 54.7% from the field and canned 12-of-26 3-pointers, including an absolutely scorching 68.8% and 7-of-12 3-point shooting in the first half. Meanwhile, the Fairmont defense held ABU to just 36.4% shooting, including a 31.3% mark in the first half.
"I think we're just confident playing with each other at this point," said all-conference sophomore guard Dale Bonner, who scored a team-high 22 points to go with nine assists. "Most of us have been playing together for two years and we have great chemistry."
The Fairmont State victory was powered more so by the collective than any select individuals as the Falcons had five players reach double-figure scoring, nine total players score, and four players who tallied four-or-more assists.
Dobbs led the way with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists in what was the best performance of his brief Fairmont State career thus far. Alongside Bonner dropped in a cool 22 points on 10-of-21 shooting to pair with nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. And Syracuse transfer Brendan Paul poured in 16 points off the bench in his first extended playing time of the season, as he hit 4-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-5 from deep in 21 minutes.
Isaiah Sanders and Seth Younkin added another 15 points and 10 points, respectively, for the Falcons, with Younkin also pulling down 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Frontcourt partner Przemyslaw Golek scored nine points on 3-of-3 from deep in 22 minutes, and reserve wing Ilisa Washington played a quality overall game with five points, nine rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes off the bench.
Coryon Rice scored a team-high 17 points for Alderson Broaddus, hitting 5-of-8 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3. Christian Miller-Caldwell was the lone other ABU player to reach double figures with 11 points, while KJ Walker handed out a team-best five assists.
"I thought Zyon was really good rebounding the ball, Seth as well. Those guys did a good job, and Ilisa Washington really did a good job off the bench rebounding the ball, which then ignited our break," Koenig said. "And then when we got out on the break, Brendan Paul made some big ones to really separate us in the first half. We really need somebody to do that — it can be a game-changer off the bench — and he gave us good minutes defensively as well."
Fairmont State never really even afforded Alderson Broaddus a breath, with the Falcons' defense spelling out ABU's doom from the outset. At its best, Fairmont's defense prodded turnovers by the bundle, and even at its worst, the unit still limited ABU to mostly contested half-court looks. Dobbs — who played his most active and efficient game of the season — Bonner and Sanders hounded the Battlers' every move in the Falcons' full-court pressure schemes, and in the half-court, forwards Younkin and Golek were keen with backline rotations to challenge ABU drives with verticality contests at the rim.
"We were scrambling everywhere and we got them turning the ball over, and it just felt like normal," said Bonner, with the Falcons forcing 18 turnovers for the game.
Fairmont's offense, meanwhile, operated with a certain collective exactitude, gutting the Battlers through on-point timing, prime spacing, and sizzling marksmanship. Bonner was the main conductor en route to 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, three assists, and three rebounds in the first half alone. Bonner stuck pull-ups, both in the midrange and from deep, off ball screens and he also slithered his way to the rim on catch-and-go attacks working off the ball. Sanders was nearly equally efficient in the first half as he hit a couple of jumpers and gashed through the ABU defense with drives and cuts to pile up 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first 20 minutes. And Dobbs dabbled in a bit of everything; he attacked in transition before dishing out to teammates, bullied through contact for a couple of gritty finishes, and racked up 11 total free throws as he constantly punctured the paint area.
"I just felt confident," said Dobbs. "I was driving strong and making sure I finish strong, because lately I've been missing bunnies. So I just made sure to finish."
The cruise control victory was a resoundingly successful return to action for the Falcons, but they're in for a quick turnaround with Charleston, riding a six-game win streak, coming to Joe Retton Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
