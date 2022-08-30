FAIRMONT — In an effort to fill health care needs in North Central West Virginia, Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing is launching a four-year bachelor of science in nursing program.
Admission to the program will begin in the spring term of 2023, to be followed with a new cohort to be admitted annually each fall. Prospective students are eligible for admission to the traditional BSN program on a competitive basis.
“The establishment of a traditional BSN program affords us the opportunity to continue addressing health care needs within our region,” Fairmont State University College of Nursing Dean Laura Clayton said. “Introducing this program also allows us to increase the promotion of evidence-based nursing practice, focusing on community and population health.”
The traditional BSN program will enhance current nursing available offerings, including a traditional associate of science in nursing program, weekend associate of science in nursing, licensed practical nurse to associate of science in nursing program, an online registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing program and a School Nurse Certification program.
“We will continue our current programs, but this provides the opportunity for students to be enrolled directly into a BSN program,” Clayton said.
Graduates will be eligible to take the national nurses certification test, or NCLEX exam, to become a licensed registered nurse.
According to a press release, Fairmont State's has incorporated into the baccalaureate program the necessary curricula to prepare students to hold nursing leadership positions within their respective departments upon program completion.
“This is an exciting time for the College of Nursing because the expansion of our programs will allow us to better fulfill our mission to serve as a leader in improving the health of West Virginia and the global community through a commitment to excellence and innovation in teaching, scholarship and service,” Clayton said.
Clinicals for the program will predominantly take place in health care facilities in the tri-county area surrounding Fairmont. Prospective students interested in applying to the program may contact Deborah.Hawkins@Fairmontstate.edu for information regarding Spring 2023 admission. The priority deadline for the Fall 2023 term is Jan. 15, 2023.
The online application may be accessed at www.fairmontstate.edu/apply. For more information about the Fairmont State University College of Nursing, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/collegeofnursing.
