FAIRMONT — A band of veteran musicians from North Central West Virginia are reuniting this month to raise funds for a physicians group that is currently providing aid in the war in Ukraine.
Decon Blues, which was founded in 2017 by Fairmont State grad Karen Greene, is scheduled to perform Friday, July 22, at the Benedum Civic Center for a dinner and performance to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders, an international medical charity.
Currently based in Atlanta, Clarksburg native Greene, is skilled on the alto, tenor and soprano saxophones. She said of all of the forms of music she has mastered, she loves to play jazz most of all.
This will be the first concert Decon Blues has played since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
While band performs works made famous by the band Steely Dan, they also cover songs by artist David Sanborn and the 1970s jazz band the Yellowjackets.
After all, the band's name is an homage to the Steely Dan song titled "Deacon Blues," which is laden with various saxophone stylings.
The concert is the second in a series of jazz concerts sponsored by the West Virginia Jazz Society to benefit Doctors Without Borders. The first concert was staged May 6, with the Latin Jazz Messengers of Richmond, Virginia, performing at Brickside Bar & Grille off Emily Drive in Clarksburg.
Doors open July 22 at 6 p.m. with dining and music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Donors Gold Circle seating is $65 per person, with additional reserved seating priced at $35. Tickets may be purchased by calling or texting 304-517-9813 or email to WVJazzSocietyNOW@gmail.com.
A “Tour The Southland” buffet designed Chef Richard Carlone of Seattle, Washington, is included in the ticket price. Carlone has recently moved back to his family’s hometown of Fairmont, and hopes to develop a catering service and food truck business in North Central West Virginia.
