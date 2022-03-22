FAIRMONT — The audience at "Us and Them" will learn a valuable message while enjoying a stylized, funny almost childlike performance from Fairmont State students, Director Francene Kirk said.
"Us and Them" is a 25-minute, one-act play appropriate for adults and children age seven or older. In this story, two groups of people decide to live on the same plot of land and build a wall to try to establish peace. Mayhem ensues as suspicions grow as they ponder, "I wonder what they're doing over there?"
Kirk has directed "Us and Them" before and really enjoys the play. She said she decided to stage it now because it is timely.
"We’re very separated. We don’t trust people who don’t have the same opinions that we do. We live in our own algorithm bubble where we are sort of fed with information from social media that already fits our point of view. We don’t have to look very closely at anyone else's point of view," Kirk said.
Fairmont State students have been working for over four weeks on the play.
There are nine cast members. The cast includes Rosemary Velazquez, of Fairmont, Alexia Poling of West Union, Abigail Peckens of St. Marys, Franky Satterfield of Clarksburg, Hannah Hudson of St. Marys, Abbagale Richards of Fairmont, Johnathan Richards of Fairmont, Madelyn Moore of Georgetown and Delaware and Richard Williams of Buckhannon. Zachary Wellman is the sound director. The stage manager is Catherine Gray, of Bridgeport, and the technical director is Troy Snyder. The students in Snyder’s honors theatre appreciation course designed the costumes.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the elimination of the theatre program at Fairmont State, this is the first play with a live audience the cast members have been able to be a part of.
"It’s just fun to get out on stage again and get to perform something with a live audience," Velazquez said.
"Any chance I can get now, I’ll take it," Freshman Madelyn Moore said.
The process of making the play becomes a little different because none of the students in the play are theatre majors, Kirk said.
"Probably, I spend more time explaining things than I would if they were theatre majors. They have worked really hard and they’ve been a joy to work with," Kirk said.
Cast member Poling, a sophomore, and a student in Troy Snyder's theatre appreciation class. She said she was able to read the play before anyone else and fell in love with it. She said there were some challenges planning the costumes.
"First, we wanted to choose different colors to really hit home for the children — the same but different. We, as a class, went back and forth. We finally landed on orange and yellow because they’re similar, but not quite the same," Poling said.
For Velazquez, being a psychology major helps her understand the play a little deeper, since she is able to apply what she is learning onto the characters and their interactions.
"Us and Them," will be performed in Wallman Hall on today at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. The play will also be performed at White Hall Elementary, Blackshere Elementary, Monongah Elementary and North Marion High later this week.
The play will be followed by a discussion with Trey Kay, West Virginia native and the host of the "Us and Them" podcast on National Public Radio.
"It’s super cool to see it built from scratch − like from your first table read until now has been really cool to see," Moore said.
