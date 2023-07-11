FAIRMONT — A Fairmont State physics professor is gearing up for a conference in which he will share his research about cooperative learning with his colleagues.
Ganga P. Sharma, assistant professor of physics, will make a presentation at the 2023 Association of Nepali Physicists in America Conference to be held July 14-16 on the campus of Florida International University in Miami and offered online as well in a virtual setting.
Sharma’s presentation titled “Improving Teaching in Physics Courses Using SCALE-UP Pedagogies,” focuses on how students can learn more when they are doing hands-on activities instead of sitting through lectures and doing solo labwork.
SCALE-UP, which stands for Student-Centered Active Learning Environment with Upside-Down Pedagogies, involves teaching that is conducted in classrooms that are specially designed to facilitate active, collaborative learning. The spaces are configured to facilitate interactions between teams of students who work on short, engaging tasks that revolve around specific content.
“Students can most effectively learn physics courses when they actively engage in learning activities,” Sharma writes in his presentation synopsis. Inquiry-based learning in a studio-like technology-rich setting is the most salient feature of SCALE-UP model of instruction.”
Sharma’s research found that the SCALE-UP learning environment is currently being used in more than 500 colleges and universities across the U.S. and around the world, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“(MIT) has shown significant results in students’ learning outcomes and retention, including improvements in attendance rates and grades as well as enhancements in problem-solving skills and overall understanding. This talk summarizes approaches for improving teaching and learning in physics courses in the SCALE-UP style,” Sharma said.
“Some people think (SCALE-UP) classrooms look more like restaurants than classrooms,” according to WikiPedia.
“I am highly excited to present my physics education research at the 2023 ANPA conference,” Sharma said. “It will provide me with opportunities to connect with great physics education professionals, present and discuss effective teaching strategies and practices, and establish collaborations in the field of physics education research.”
The Association of Nepali Physicists in America is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to furthering physical science education and sharing physics research among Nepali physicists around the globe through various scientific activities.
During the ANPA Conference presentation, Sharma will discuss effective teaching approaches and learning environments to improve students’ learning outcomes and retention and enhance students’ problem-solving skills in physics courses.
