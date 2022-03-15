FAIRMONT — Senate Bill 653, which would have re-merged Marion County's two higher education institutions is officially dead.
The bill that called for the re-merger of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College had initially passed the Senate, was then amended by the House Education Committee and passed by the House, but the Senate was unable to make a decision on the amended bill before their March 12 midnight deadline over the weekend.
The House Education Committee heard testimony from representatives from both institutions, including Pierpont Chief Financial Officer Dale Bradley, who went against the claims Pierpont's Board of Governors Chair David Hinkle had been making that the institution was suffering financially and would go under without merging with Fairmont State.
Both the house and senate education committees reviewed Pierpont's finances and agree that a merger is not necessary, and the house committee amended the bill and replaced all of the original clauses with a section that would transfer ownership of Pierpont's aviation maintenance program to Fairmont State.
The chair of the senate education committee was planning to concur with the house's amendment, according to Sen. Bob Beach, D-13, who sits on the senate education committee.
The maintenance program has been what many officials have pointed to as the key desire to re-merge the two institutions, claiming the merger was never about finances. The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center — where the maintenance program is housed — is one of the last shared spaces between Fairmont State and Pierpont after the two signed the 2021 memorandum of understanding to formally separate. The two colleges agree to finally separate last year after a bill to re-merge them failed last year as well.
The amended bill, had it been passed by the senate, would simply have Fairmont State petition the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education for the transfer of ownership of the aviation maintenance program into the university's hands.
"[The amendment] made [the bill] a bit more palatable to us," said Del. Ed Evans, D-26, who sits on the House Education Committee. "When the representatives from Pierpont stood in front of us and told us that they were totally financially sound, it really made me think, 'Why are we even doing this?'"
The amended bill passed the House with just one no vote. All three Marion County Delegates voted yes for the bill. However, the Senate President did not allow the amended bill to be brought up and it died awaiting approval.
"Whether or not you were for or against putting Fairmont State and Pierpont back together, I believe the amended version offered by the house was a good compromise," said Del. Guy Ward, R-50. "Not accepting the amended version doesn't fix anything and prolongs the problem."
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, was a sponsor of the re-merger bill and was disappointed the bill didn't get the chance to go to a conference committee between the two chambers, where they could have ironed out a compromise.
"It never got to that point, and it is disappointing. The House sat on the bill for a long time and ran it on the final day. I wish we could've gotten it into a conference committee," Caputo said. "What happens now? That's a good question. I just worry about both institutions, and I want them both to be successful."
In the bill's original form, had it passed, Pierpont would have become a "division of Fairmont State," becoming the Fairmont State University Pierpont College of Technical Education. The two schools would be one entity as far as accreditation is concerned and all current Pierpont employees would become employees of Fairmont State.
The House carved all that out of its bill and replaced it with a single section allowing ownership of the aviation maintenance program to be transferred to Fairmont State.
Sen. Beach was opposite Caputo on the re-merger issue and was against it from the start, siding with the Pierpont faculty, who have stood vehemently in opposition to the bill since their Board of Governors passed a resolution to start the process in January.
Beach still wasn't happy with the amended version, but, in his opinion, it's better than what was presented previously. Now that the bill is dead, however, he's planning to look out for what may be tried next.
"The optimist in me would say that they've tried this three years in a row and it failed in the House. The House members realized there's no reason to merge these two [institutions] and it opens the door to get rid of community colleges across the state," Beach said. "I hope it just goes away and they leave it alone, but I'm not so sure that's the case."
Now that the bill is dead, the only course of action would be if Gov. Jim Justice sees it as grounds for a special legislative session or if the issues is brought up during a special session called for other reasons. Aside from that, Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University will remain separate entities for now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.