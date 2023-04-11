FAIRMONT — The Marion County Humane Society kicked off its Raise the Woof! fundraising campaign at Fairmont State University Monday morning.
This is the second year the Humane Society has held the "Raise the Woof" Capital Campaign to raise money for the $2 million in construction costs of their new facility. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairmont State, Humane Society volunteers had T-shirts and candles for sale with a discount for students, a "kissing both," where for $5, participants could hold and "get a kiss" from a cat or dog, a $5 punch cup board with free Fairmont State merchandise for winners and, of course, dogs and cats available for adoption.
Their original building was built in 1978. It was not big enough to serve the needs of the animals, it was outdated and needed repairs. Temporarily, the Humane Society has been located at 854 Husky Highway, while the new building has been under construction. Humane Society Board President Donna Long, who is also a Fairmont State literature professor, said they're very close to being moved into the new facility.
"We broke ground in June and we should actually be moving in later this month or the 1st of May. We're just waiting on the fire marshal to give us the all clear. We've had really good fundraising campaign so far, but it is a $2 million project, so every dollar counts," Long said.
Long said she's excited to work with the university. They will host two more fundraising events, one on April 18 and another on May 2. Long said she's looking forward to seeing students play with animals and get involved with their community. By 11:30 a.m., she had already seen several of her students visit their tent on the university quad.
"I'm excited about having the students be able to recognize the importance of community. Marion County community is just awesome; every time we reach out they respond and they really believe in our mission.
"I know we have so many animal lovers at Fairmont State — faculty, staff, students — I'm just excited for them to have a chance to support us, as well," Long said.
In coordinating Monday's event, Long worked with Fairmont State Interim President Diana Phillips and Career Services and Civic Engagement Director Susan Rodriguez, who said she was more than willing to help out in any way she could.
"We were all on board because you know, who doesn't like kittens and dogs and what have you. So, we were eager to help out in any way we could. We couldn't have asked for a better day, the weather's perfect," Rodriguez said.
She said they are looking forward to working with the Humane Society and their event scheduled during final exams week should be a good way for students to relieve stress.
"I just think this is a great event to continue on. As you can see the puppies and the kittens are a good stress reliever and everyone wants to love on them. No matter what kind of day you're having, they don't know that and they're just willing to love on you.
"It's just good all the way around and it's good that Fairmont State is partnering with companies, industries and civic organizations around the community, you know. We want to partner, we want to work with them and work together collaboratively. So, this has been great," Rodriguez said.
Two juniors, Samantha McCune and Morgan Sandy, decided to volunteer before class for the day. They volunteered through Fairmont State's National Society of Leadership and Success because they love interacting with animals.
"I feel like I don't get to volunteer my time in my county. When this event came up, I knew I could volunteer before class, so I wanted to get involved," Sandy said.
They both agreed that everyone who participated seemed to be having fun.
"It's going really well, so far. Everybody likes the animals and we're making some money for the Humane Society," McCune said.
For more information on the Marion County Humane Society, visit their Facebook page or website.
