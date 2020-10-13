FAIRMONT — Students and staff members of Fairmont State University lined up Monday morning for a new round of COVID-19 testing, one that required a lot of saliva.
Matt Swain, chief of police at Fairmont State University, said the institution has been mandated by the governor to test its entire campus population, so the school will be testing 10 percent, or more than 300 people, a week to keep its coronavirus numbers known. Swain said this mass testing has a focus on finding people with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic.
"Everything is self-administered, so the students, faculty, staff are doing it themselves," Swain said. "This will be set up throughout the rest of the semester, so we can catch those folks that may be asymptomatic but don't know it."
The university has reported a total of 31 positive cases of COVID-19 since the semester began in late-August, and as of last Friday, there were three active cases. The university has dedicated Pence Hall as a quarantine zone for people who test positive for COVID-19, and Swain said the testing events are meant to find positive cases before the virus could be spread.
"Our goal from the very beginning has been to make sure that we're quarantining those and taking the proper safety protocols to make sure things aren't spreading," Swain said. "We realize it's a numbers game; the more numbers we have on campus, the more likely things are going to happen. So what can we do to be proactive?
"This is based off the governor's mandatory surveillance tests. We randomized it and we made selections that allowed us to stratify to target groups. Obviously, our on-campus population is who we want to make sure we take care of with this testing.
"Hopefully the numbers stay low, and hopefully we don't have any. But we want to be prepared for that if we do."
Hannah Adams is a sophomore at Fairmont State University, and submitted a saliva test Monday. She said the testing can be inconvenient, but if it helps keep track of people who have positive cases, she is willing to participate.
"It's just tedious, I guess, but you've got to do what you've got to do," Adams said. "People have been following the guidelines OK, and I haven't gotten the virus yet, so that's good."
Swain believes the saliva-based testing probably makes students more willing to take part in the testing, because some feared the nasal swab necessary for other COVID tests.
"I think for the most part, the students are happy to do saliva-based instead of having up the nose with the nasal swab," Swain said. "It is a little bit different to sit here and get your saliva in a tube, but I think folks are getting used to it and things are going pretty smooth."
The university will continue testing individuals in the Falcon Center gym on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the end of the semester, and Swain said the vials of saliva will be sent to Rutgers University for results, which should come back after about two days. He said he is happy to continue testing, because he does not want to deal with an outbreak on campus that could have been prevented before it happened.
"We're continuing to act in an abundance of caution to make sure that we can have face-to-face and to not have any outbreaks," Swain said. "I would hate to know that we brought folks onto campus and had a spread here on campus — had an outbreak — and there was something we could have done to prevent it."
