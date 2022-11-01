FAIRMONT — For the fifth year in a row, Fairmont State University will present its annual SOAR Award events for incoming first-time freshmen around West Virginian.
At each event, students will be presented with a $2,000 scholarship. The university launched the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce costs for students to allow them to focus on their studies and not have to worry about how they were going to pay their tuition.
“The SOAR Awards were established to show our Fairmont State students that we care about them as individuals and that we care about helping them meet their goals and aspirations,” Fairmont State University Vice President for Student Success Ken Fettig said. “We continue to put our students at the front of everything we do and these awards are meant to show them that.”
The SOAR Award scholarship is divided among academic semesters for up to four years, which equals out to $500 per semester. SOAR stands for Scholarship Opportunity Achievement and Responsibility. The scholarship is renewed on a yearly basis if each honoree maintains sufficient academic progress. To qualify, students must register and attend one of the following events:
Nov. 16: Musselman High in Inwood
Nov. 28: Tamarack in Beckley
Dec. 2: Fairmont State
Jan. 19: Hilton Garden Inn in Canonsburg, Pa.
Jan. 26: Undos on West St. in Clairsville, Ohio
Jan. 31: Parkersburg Art Center
Feb. 7: Charleston Civic Center
Feb. 25: Fairmont State
During the SOAR Award sessions, future students will have a chance to meet university staff, faculty and recruitment officials. At the sessions, students can ask questions and learn more about the benefits of higher education, academic pathways and career opportunities as well as student life at Fairmont State.
“We are looking forward to meeting future Falcons face-to-face and showing them what being a Fairmont State student is all about,” Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia Kalka said. “We want to make to admissions process and transition from high school to college student as easy and seamless as possible for our students.We know that every scholarship dollar matters to our students and we recognize that need.”
Prospective students planning to attend a session should apply beforehand at www.fairmontstate.edu/apply. For more information regarding event times and locations or to register, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/SOAR.
