KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairmont State basketball standouts Dale Bonner and Isaiah Sanders were both named to the NABC Division II All-District Team on Monday, as announced by the association's voting committee. Bonner was a first team selection in the Atlantic Region, while Sanders landed on the second team.
"Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II, these 89 student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America," said NABC media contact Rick Leddy on behalf of the committee.
Bonner, a NABC first team selection, filled the stat sheet night in and night out for the Falcons, averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from his point guard position. Bonner shot nearly 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from behind the arc (45-103) this season. The sophomore from Shaker Heights, Ohio reached double-figures in all 20 games for the Falcons this season, including ten 20-point scoring performances.
Bonner scored a career-high 35 points at Notre Dame College back on Feb. 22, and added a 34-point scoring performance in the MEC Tournament Championship Game against West Liberty. After recorded three 20-point scoring performances in the MEC Tournament, Bonner was named to the MEC All-Tournament Team.
In 50 career games at Fairmont State, Bonner has 957 points and 248 assists. For his career, he is shooting 46 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three. Bonner is now a two-time first team All-MEC selection and also earned second team All-Region honors from D2CCA as a freshman in 2019-20.
Sanders is a second team selection on the NABC All-District team after averaging 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Sanders shot 54.2 percent from the field, 49.5 percent from three (49-99) and 89.4 percent from the free throw line in 20 games this season for the Falcons.
Sanders reached double-figures in every game this season, including 11 performances of 20-points or more. He scored a career-high 31 points in a home win against Notre Dame College on Feb. 17, and matched that total in the MEC Tournament semifinals with 31 points against UC. For his efforts in the MEC Tournament, Sanders was named the Tournament MVP after helping the Falcons to their first tournament championship since 1984. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and shot 67 percent from the field during the MEC Tournament.
Sanders surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career back on Feb. 20, 2021 against Alderson Broaddus. Sanders has 1,197 points in his three-year career, including 839 points in two years at Fairmont State, and 358 points in one year at Notre Dame College in 2018-19. For his career, Sanders is shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range. Bonner was a first team All-MEC selection this season.
Bonner and Sanders were joined on the NABC first and second teams by several players from the MEC. West Liberty's Dalton Bolon and Pat Robinson III, and UC's Lamont McManus joined Bonner of the NABC first team. West Virginia State's Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman, and Glenville State's John Williams were named to the second team along with Sanders.
NABC All-Atlantic
First Team
Dalton Bolon, West Liberty
Dale Bonner, Fairmont State
Pat Cartier, Hillsdale
Lamont McManus, Charleston
Pat Robinson III, West Liberty
Tommy Schmock, Findlay
Second Team
Glen Abram, West Virginia State
Marcus Ernst, Malone
Anthony Pittman, West Virginia State
Isaiah Sanders, Fairmont State
Darryl Straughter, Walsh
John Williams, Glenville State
Coach of the Year: John Tharp, Hillsdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.