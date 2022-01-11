BRIDGEPORT — A graduate student from Covington, Kentucky is this week's Mountain East Conference Player of the Week in men's basketball.
Fairmont State's Cole VonHandorf earned the honor for his role helping lift the No. 23 Falcons to a pair of conference wins last week.
VonHandorf, who plays guard, averaged 25 points in two games last week to help Fairmont State improve to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the MEC.
In an overtime win against Alderson Broaddus, he went 9-of-15 from the field on his way to 23 points. In a key conference win over Notre Dame, VonHandorf poured in 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting (4-of-7 from three-point range), and also provided the go-ahead points in the final minute in the win over NDC. On the week, he shot 64 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line.
Other Top Performances: Pat Robinson (WLU) averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games last week ... Jarett Haines (WU) averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the first three games of 2022 ... John Grayson (AB) averaged a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Battlers ... Ernest Jenkins (WVSU) had 17 points in a win over West Virginia Wesleyan ... Jaedon Willis (NDC) averaged 22.0 points as NDC split two games last week ... Matt Weir (CU) averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in a 1-1 week for the Mountain Lions.
VonHandorf is the second Falcon to earn Player of the Week honors this season.
Isaiah Sanders, who plays both guard and forward, for Fairmont State, was Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 22, 2021.
The Fighting Falcons are scheduled to take on the Wheeling Cardinals Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at home.
