FAIRMONT — Professor Fran Kirk can count five students at Fairmont State University who decided not to return to the school this semester due to the school killing its music and theatre arts education programs.
Although that is only a fraction of the number of students on campus, Kirk said the number of students who don't come to Fairmont State because of the board of governor's decision to discontinue the programs will only grow in the coming years.
"I don't think the impact of what has been done will be felt immediately," said Kirk, who teaches in Fairmont State's theatre department.
On Monday, Kirk and a group of faculty members, students and community members picketed on Locust Avenue outside Fairmont State's campus, to show the community and the board of governor's they are still fighting for the arts.
Kirk said she and other faculty members in the two departments have still not received answers on multiple questions they have for the university leadership, which is one reason for the planned week of pickets. The board of governors take direction from the university president, Mirta Martin.
"There has been no response from above, from the leadership team, to the faculty," Kirk said. "There have been people who have been told they won't have a job, but in terms of maintaining the arts on campus, no conversation about that."
Kirk and other concerned community members have asked for information from the board of governors using the Freedom of Information Act, which has not yet been answered by the university. This is one point in a legal complaint Kirk, along with Celi Oliveto and fellow professor Galen Hansen, plan to file against the university.
"We have asked for several things through the Freedom of Information Act, and we have not received those things," Kirk said. "What we asked for was the program review that went through the chair of the department, any correspondence about that program review and then the final copy that went to the board of governors."
About 25 people took part in the picket wielding signs pointing out how important the arts are for Fairmont State and the community at large.
Colton Daft, a sophomore majoring in theatre education at Fairmont State was present at the picket, said he is also filing a lawsuit against Fairmont State, because the discontinuation of his program of study will affect his financial wellbeing, as well as his future.
"I came into this to be that student in the lawsuit to show that I am being harmed by this decision," Daft said. "I have had the desire to be in theater at least since my sophomore year in high school. The only other theater education in the state of West Virginia is Davis and Elkins, which is a private college and much, much more expensive."
Daft said he is taking as many classes in theatre education at the school while he can, in an effort to continue study at Fairmont State after this year. He believes, however, that the loss of these programs will be detrimental to other prospective students' aspirations as well.
"A lot of our students did decide to transfer," Daft said. "It does change people's lives, and without the arts here at Fairmont State, there will be so many people's lives who are greatly impacted in a very negative way."
Donna Long, vice president of the Fairmont State Faculty Senate, who was also at the picket, said the faculty senate voted to support the efforts of the Falcons for the Arts, and its plight to bring about more transparency with the board of governors.
"The senate passed for first reading unanimously a resolution in support of the four programs that were cut," Long said. "We outlined in the resolution the reasons that we think those programs need to be supported, and we called upon the board of governors in the resolution to revisit their decision."
In the initial vote made by the board of governors, its members also voted to expand musical and theatre opportunities at the university, without providing any details to what those opportunities may be. However, Daniel Eichenbaum, assistant professor of music at Fairmont State, said he doesn't believe this expansion is possible without the continuation of music and theatre majors.
"The real losers here are the community," Eichenbaum said. "We provide that cultural and entertainment value that the university gives to the community. And without that, what are we?"
Kirk said this lack of input on the decision from other members of the community is another reason for the picketing, and the pending lawsuit.
"Our complaint is that these decisions were made behind closed doors, and as a result, the faculty, the students and the community had no input," Kirk said.
The picketing will continue throughout the week, Kirk said, and the participants will continue to urge the community to write to the board of governors about their opinions on the decision. Overall, she said she would just like to hear some answers on the university's plan for the arts.
"This all happened right as we were leaving campus, and we just think that people aren't aware," Kirk said. "We are asking some of the same questions we have been asking all along, which is 'Where's the plan?'"
