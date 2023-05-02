FAIRMONT — For the first time in program history, the Fairmont State Falcons men's tennis team is heading to the D-II NCAA Championship.
The Falcons secured their bid to the finals, to be played May 11-15, in Orlando, Florida, by downing Edinboro in the Atlantic Region No. 2 Championship on Saturday, April 29, at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Fairmont State entered the day as the No. 3 seed, while Edinboro was the No. 2 seed. The Falcons claimed a 4-2 victory over the Edinboro Fighting Scots, winning the doubles point and a trio of singles matches for the win.
Fairmont's Kan Watanabe and Alexandre Pages took the No. 1 doubles match 7-5, and Elia Barozzi and Seena Saadevandi came out on top in the No. 2 doubles match in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (4) to give the Falcons the doubles point.
Saadevandi and Pages, both juniors, stayed busy in No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Saadevandi won 7-6 (7), 6-3, and Pages won 6-3, 6-4. Mohamed El Helaly sealed the win with a 7-5, 7-5 win in No. 5 singles to send Fairmont State to Orlando.
The Fairmont State men's tennis team secured a spot in the 16-team NCAA Men's Tennis National Tournament, which is set to begin on May 11 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Seedings and match times will be released by the NCAA when all regional matches have concluded.
With wins over Mercyhurst and Edinboro in the Atlantic Regionals, the Falcons sit at 18-2 on the season, 5-1 in-conference. It has been a historic season of firsts for Fairmont State, as the program captured its first ever MEC title on April 23.
Match Results
Doubles
#1: Watanabe/Pages (FAIR) def. Sabio / Polombarini (BORO), 7-5
#2: Barozzi/Saadevandi (FAIR) def. Dorval/Sneekumer (BORO), 7-6 (4)
#3: Sacchi/Acuna (BORO) def. El Helaly/Stacy (FAIR), 6-4
Singles
#1: Sabio (BORO) def. Barozzi (FAIR), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
#2: Acuna (BORO) def. Watanabe (FAIR), 6-2, 6-3
#3: Saadevandi (FAIR) def. Sneekumer (BORO) 7-6 (7), 6-3
#4: Pages (FAIR) def. Martins (BORO), 6-3, 6-4
#5 El Helaly (FAIR) def. Dorval (BORO), 7-5, 7-5
#6 Stacy (FAIR) vs. Sacchi (BORO), 3-6, 7-6 (1) (DNF)
