MORGANTOWN — Sometimes we forget that when a football game is played there are three teams on the field, one of whom can't win.
There is the home team and there is the visiting team, of course, and they produce the action and the excitement that makes college football the spectacle that it is.
But there is another team, one that cannot ever win but that always influences the outcome of the game.
These are the men wearing the striped shirts, the ones who throw not footballs but flags, the ones who don't play by the rules but instead enforce them.
They have done their job best when unnoticed, but since the inception of slo-mo instant replay they have been more criticized than the coaches, the quarterbacks, or even the vendor trying to sell you an $8 beer.
In the midst of Monday morning's Big 12 coaches conference call, WVU coach Neal Brown took a moment to speak on the officiating in college football, a group that has been affected every bit as much by the coronavirus pandemic as the teams themselves.
If the teams are sloppy — and anyone who watched West Virginia and Baylor commit 12 penalties each, while making countless other mistakes on Saturday as the Mountaineers prevailed, 27-21, in a couple of overtimes — so too are the officials. Brown decided to address that issue.
"Let's talk about officiating," he began, not in terms of being critical, but almost in an understanding tone of voice.
"That is almost an impossible job right now because they didn't get to work scrimmages," he said. "They didn't have their clinics in person working with each other."
That was one of the unseen, untalked about consequences of the pandemic.
Spring practice was cancelled. Summer drills were out. Large gatherings, such as officiating clinics, fell victim to the situation.
The players didn't get their spring work in — and that is obviously affecting them across college football — but neither did the officials, with their offseason also disrupted.
"They're not working in crews," Brown noted. "That's almost an impossible task."
The crews are something the conferences tried to maintain, a group of officials working together throughout the season, but in this crazy season it has made it impossible, although they do plan on settling into crews in the Big 12 shortly.
If the penalties are up, if the interceptions and fumbles and missed assignments are up — and coaches on the call almost unanimously indicated they were — so, too, are the inconsistencies in officiating...and the one thing coaches, players and fans demand out of officials is consistency.
Everyone understands calls will be blown or sometimes missed...but what is holding is holding and what is pass interference is pass interference. But if officials haven't had time to work on it in the offseason, if they haven't gotten their game together, so to speak, they will be as far off as a guard's footwork if he hasn't worked on it enough.
And if a quarterback and receiver haven't had enough time working together — and they haven't this year — then neither have the officials in terms of working as a crew, knowing what each man is doing, and when it's vital to be in position to make calls.
So, if Neal Brown can take what he's seen to date from the officials, let's all of us not be so fast to throw the flag on them when we don't agree with a call.
It's just part of college football in 2020.
