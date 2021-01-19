FAIRMONT — The Marion County Family Resource Network observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day through an act of community service.
The organization took over the backpack distribution formerly organized by the nonprofit Marion County Starts Smart, and managed to give out nearly 100 bags filled with school supplies to students throughout the county Monday and this past weekend.
"It makes me feel like our partners communicated to people what we were doing, and we were able to make sure over 90 kids have the supplies they need," said Frank Jarman, FRN executive director. "We know money is tight these days."
Teresa Wright, former president of Marion County Starts Smart, said the organization has hosted backpack donations even before Starts Smart became a nonprofit four years ago. She and the its members decided to disband as a nonprofit, but wanted to keep the backpack distribution alive through another organization. The FRN turned out to be the perfect match.
"We decided that 2020 was going to be our last year as a nonprofit organization," Wright said. "We decided we were going to pass the torch along to someone else, and FRN agreed to do it for us, to continue this needed administering in the area."
In past years, Marion County Starts Smart would collect donations from the community to help fund two book bag and supplies giveaways a year, but the FRN turned to another nonprofit, Bakhita Kids, which helped provide the organization with enough supplies to give out.
"When (Marion County Starts Smart) told us what they gave out, we were a little apprehensive," Jarman said. "We called Bakhita Kids with a list of stuff, and they said, 'Yeah we can do that.'"
Bakhita Kids supplied the FRN with school supplies that could be used by students of any age group, and parents registered to receive the backpacks early.
"Not only do they get calculators, there is a refiller for their notebooks, loose leaf paper, there is a one subject notebook, colored pencils, glue sticks; I'm just amazed," Jarman said. "We have eighth grade, fourth grade, second grade, kindergarten — all ages of folks are going to be helped here today."
Jarman and Wright spent hours Monday carrying the backpacks to people's cars. Jarman said the FRN also got help from the Girl Scouts, who helped pack the bags, as well as the city of Fairmont, which allowed the FRN to block part of Washington Street.
Wright said it was important to her the backpack giveaway still happened despite the dissolution of Marion County Starts Smart because she saw new people pickup supplies every time she held the distribution. The pandemic has exacerbated the need for aid, Wright said.
"I know there is still a need out there," Wright said. "It doesn't matter pandemic or not, there is always going to be a need. This year is probably going to see more need because of the pandemic, but there is always going to be a need for somebody to help."
The Martin Luther King Day holiday is "the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities," according to AmeriCorps, the national service program.
