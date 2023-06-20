FAIRMONT — After stepping away from the Green Hills Open for a few years, Jess Ferrell picked up right where he left off.
After dominating the annual summer tournament for a five-year stretch, from 2015 to 2019, the former Fairmont State standout came back onto the scene with authority, winning the Green Hills Open across Saturday and Sunday, shooting -5 to lead the field.
"I feel pretty good," Ferrell said after the tournament. "Glad to be back, I didn't play the last few years, and it was nice to get back in the winner's circle for sure. Zach played great, great setup, great tournament."
Ferrell shot a 135 at Green Hills, with fellow former Falcons golfer Zack Rudy coming in second after carding a 140.
"Kept the pressure on all day really," Ferrell said of Rudy. "He had a lot of good putts."
Cory Dillinger shot a 141, Todd Westfall shot a 144 and Steve Buck shot a 145 to round out the Top 5. Bill Capelety, of Farmington, won the Senior Championship with a 149.
The weekend victory was Ferrell's sixth at the Green Hills Open, as the 30 year-old has written the record books for the event. Ferrell became the first golfer to win the event three straight times when he came out on top in the 2017 iteration of the event; then the first to win four straight, and then five before taking some time off after the 2019 tournament.
Now Ferrell has gone six for his last six, reclaiming the crown in a field of 106 golfers.
"I just hit it really good for two days," Ferrell said. "Hit it really good and putted just well enough."
Conditions at the course were good over the weekend, the heat perhaps drying up the greens if there was anything to note.
"The course was in great shape, the grounds crew did a great job in keeping the conditions great," Scott Griffiths, the tournament director at Green Hills, said. "Played a little bit tougher [Sunday] than Saturday, the greens were really quick, they double-cut them.
"But the winner, Jess Ferrell, was under a bunch, shot five-under over two days. He's a heck of a player and we're happy to see him as our champion."
The Green Hills Open is a long-running local tournament with no barriers to entry, focusing more on providing a community platform than an exclusive player-base.
"The Green Hills Open is open to anybody," Griffiths said. "We get guys who played at Green Hills years ago, and they come in from South Carolina, Louisiana, all different states. It's a great event, where guys can just come back home to Fairmont and see how they do against the locals."
Former Fairmont State golfers like Rudy, currently residing in Louisiana, and Dewey Delovich, currently living in South Carolina, are part of what makes the weekend special for its competitors.
"The competition is very good, there's a lot of good players here," Ferrell said. "It's all about who avoids the big mistake really, that's all it is. Keep it below the hole, limit bogeys. That's the way to win here."
If there's anyone who knows how to win at this event it is Ferrell. And the six-time champ gave a hint that this year would not be his last.
"Amazing golf tournament. I'm glad I'm back."
