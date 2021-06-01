FAIRMONT — The 42nd West Virginia Three Rivers Festival is one for the history books.
After having to postpone and then scale down the festival in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned this year in full force with the parade, midway rides, pageants, entertainment and the nationally-sanctioned pepperoni roll eating contest. The festival ended with a boom Saturday night with its traditional fireworks display at Palatine Park.
This year's festival also returned with a broad show of community support.
A huge testimony of that support was the 30 children who were entered to compete in the Children's Photogenic Contest. The contest is broken down into four categories — 0-12 months, 13-23 months, 2-3 years and finishes up with 4-5 years.
The judges selected Finley Sanders as the winner of the 0-12 months category, Braxton Cleveland was the winner of the 13-23 months category, Barrett Uebell was named winner of the 2-3 years category and Avery Glaspell was winner of the 4-5 years category.
The judges then had the tough job of selecting the overall winner from among the 30 contestants. However, Preslee Bogart from the 2-3 years group emerged victorious and was crowned winner.
