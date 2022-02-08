WHITE HALL— First Exchange Bank is going to relocate its Morgantown office from 3081 University Ave. to a new, advanced banking facility just a few doors down at 3051 University Ave.
“We are excited to add this state-of-the-art establishment to our branch network as we continue to provide excellent customer service and products to the Morgantown area. Our Morgantown staff exemplifies what sets First Exchange Bank apart from our competition in the Morgantown community,” Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of First Exchange Bank C. Brent Skidmore said.
The new branch features an open teller pod concept, which allow for more interactions between customers and staff, and creates a more efficient and personal banking experience. The new office will be designed to showcase what differentiates First Exchange Bank as a customer focused financial institution and premier community bank.
“The new facility will allow our staff to provide enhanced services that will be second to none in the Morgantown market. We are extremely excited to relocate our office,” Morgantown Branch Manager Lisa Novak said.
First Exchange Bank expects to be in their new location in late spring or early summer of 2022, and the relocation will have minimal impact on their customers, operations, and services. All its Morgantown staff will transfer to the new location at 3051 University Ave. First Exchange Bank's Morgantown branch has been open since 2002.
The Morgantown office supports local causes, such as the Rotary Club, the Special Olympics and Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile breast cancer screening facility used throughout West Virginia. The branch is also affiliated with the North Central West Virginia Home Builders and the Morgantown Area Partnership, as well as involved with the United Way, local schools and fire departments, and the Valley District Food Pantry.
First Exchange Bank, chartered by the state of West Virginia in 1932, was established through a merger of three banks that were struggling during the Great Depression. All three banks were located in Mannington, where an oil and gas boom, as well as manufacturing of glass, brick and pottery, created the need for local banking. As a result, Mannington became the First Exchange Bank’s original headquarters.
