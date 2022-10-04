FAIRMONT — The Matthew 25 initiative gives Presbyterian Churches a call to serve in different ways.
In carrying out its part of the initiative, First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fairmont will host a series of information sessions with local nonprofits during church service throughout the course of the school year. After each church service, a meal will be served and members of the community are invited to attend the service and meal.
"(The goal is to) really just spend the next few months, intentionally listening — listening to spirits, listening to the voices of those around us and not assuming we know what our community needs; not assuming we know that we actually know what's going on outside of our doors, but learning what is going on around us," First Presbyterian Church Pastor Evan Walker said.
So the initiative's goal is to help churches put their faith into action by serving in ways that go beyond Sunday morning worship and make an impact in the community, Walker said. There's three major aspects — building congregational vitality, dismantling structural racism and eradicating systemic poverty.
"That initiative comes out of the parable of the sheep and the goats where Jesus talks about final judgment. He says, 'I was hungry and you gave me something to eat; I was thirsty, you gave me something to drink; I was naked and you clothed me; sick and in prison and you visited me.' And then the famous line of 'Whatever you've done for the least of these, you've done for me,'" Walker said.
The first service based around the Matthew 25 initiative will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9. Walker will give more information on what the initiative will entail. On Nov. 13, representatives from Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, and Friendship Fairmont will talk about their respective nonprofits. There will not be any meetings in December, so the sessions will pick back up on Jan. 1.
"What I've asked each one of these organizations to do is not just tell us what they do and what services they provide — although that's important — but also to offer to us what do you hear from the people that you work? What are they saying? What are they concerned about?" Walker said.
CASA Executive Director Katelyn Cox said she is looking forward to the opportunity to meet with First Presbyterian Church. Collaborating with local churches, specifically the First Presbyterian Church, allows the organization opportunities to bring awareness about signs of childhood abuse and neglect to better identify and prevent it in Marion County, Cox said.
"We are always excited for the opportunities to speak about the importance of advocating for children affected by abuse and neglect here in our community. The work that our volunteer advocates do is vital to the wellbeing of the children who have been removed from their homes due to some form of abuse or neglect. CASA’s hope is to fortify our community to better protect the children here in this county, as they are our future," Cox said.
For more information on the Matthew 25 initiative, visit the Presbyterian Church website. To participate in the imitative and RSVP to attend the luncheons or for more information, call First Presbyterian Church at 304-336-2628.
