SOUTH CHARLESTON — Three players that made their mark in North Marion history took one last opportunity to add a chapter to a different storybook this past weekend.
Brody Hall, Tariq Miller and Kaden Hovatter pulled in many an individual accolade during their four years as Huskies, and helped the school win their first playoff game in 20 years this past season.
When they took to the field at South Charleston High School on Saturday, as three members of the North Bears in the annual North-South Football Classic, they got one last chance to play together, in a contest between the best the state has to offer.
And, when given that chance, all three of them exemplified just what kinds of players they had become.
"For a program it's awesome to get three players out here," North Marion head coach Daran Hays said after the game. "But for the three of them, they were exactly who they've been for four years for us.
"Brody was the leader that, the last play of the game everybody's calling, wanting him to run it. 'Riq's the playmaker who just plays the game— gets cheap-shot, and just gets up and keeps running. And then Hove is just 100% effort all the time, he's rushing the passer, getting held, they throw a screen and he chases it down from behind. That's exactly the three players they are, that's the three men they'll be the next 60, 70 years, so we're just really proud of them."
The North took the loss on Saturday, as the South Cardinals scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 30-13 victory, but the final score hardly mattered in the all-star exhibition.
What was at the forefront of the players' minds was the week-long experience leading up to that point, practicing and hanging out with their peers from around the state, and getting to share a field with a talent-packed roster.
"Each one of these people here— North side, South side, they're some of the best players we got in the state," Hovatter said. "So you can't expect to come down here and just dominate like you do on a Friday night. Playing against these guys, I have respect for every single one of theme. They're able to make it here and that's impressive in it's own right."
"It was a little weird on that first day," Hall said. "I thought man, normally these guys line up on the other side of the ball. But within the first day we really formed relationships and it was just really fun."
And of course, after seven months since their last football game, the Husky seniors relished the opportunity to play one more game with their longtime teammates.
"It's unforgettable," Miller said. "Unforgettable. This is a moment we'll remember for the rest of our lives— got to spend the last week together, the last week we'll ever play football together, now we come here to finish it out. We couldn't get the result we wanted, but this is what we love to do and we got to do it one last time."
"Just to play again with those guys that I've made a bond with, that was a big thing," Hovatter said. "And not just that, getting to know all these other guys, all the teams that you've played against before and never got to see what they were like, you get along with those people and you realize it's not just blank faces on the other team, and I think that's cool."
Hovatter played his usual unrelenting style along the defensive line against the South, compiling four tackles— one for an eight-yard loss— and one sack in the first quarter. For the senior-lineman, the game was a chance to savor one last time playing competitive football.
"I'm not going to play college football anywhere, I decided I just wanted to focus on what I'm going to do with the rest of my life," Hovatter said. "So the biggest thing for me was just having another chance to play another game of football.
"I've played it almost my entire life, so just to get another chance to play the game, especially with two of the guys I've played with for so long— Brody Hall since I was like five years old, and Tariq since about seventh grade."
Hall and Miller showed off their prolific connection a couple of times in the contest, connecting for a pair of deep balls as Miller would finish the game with three catches for 87 yards. The duo terrorized defenses throughout their time together, and it was only fitting they did so once more before parting ways.
"He's a special guy and a even more special player," Hall said of Miller. "All the love in the world for him and for Kaden Hovatter both. It was awesome getting to throw the ball to him again."
Hall overcame a first-drive interception to eventually finish with 109 yards on 6/11 passing, a touchdown to Grafton's Kaden Delaney, and an interception. He also rushed for 58 yards.
After the game, North and South each crowned a team MVP, as voted on by media throughout the game. Hall took home the North MVP, capping off a career of all-conference and all-state appearances with one more honor.
"It was awesome," Hall said. "People told me it was going to be one of the best weeks of my career and it was even better. I loved every second, love the guys, made a lot of great friendships. A lot of great players have played in this game, and I'm really thankful to God that I was able to play in it."
For Miller's part, he got some hardware of his own. The North-South Football Classic introduced two new awards this year, an MVP Lineman award, and a Defensive MVP award for each side. Miller became the North's first-ever Defensive MVP for his work on the boundary as a corner, where he reeled in an interception and didn't allow a catch all game.
"It's a great feeling to be in an All-Star game," Miller said. "But this is what I prepared for, I was ready for it, so I came out here and just played like I know how to play."
He'll take his trophy down the road to Glenville this upcoming season, as Miller will continue his career collegiately with the Pioneers in the fall.
The day was undoubtedly important for the Husky trio. But it was also important to their fans, who had been cheering for them just as long as they had been playing.
"Whenever I was told that I was playing in this game, I had several people from my hometown, Mannington, they came up to me and they told me 'We're coming down whenever you play that game, we're coming to watch you,'" Hovatter said.
"Just the fact that there's people from all over the state that come to watch this, whenever I come from some little Mannington town, it's cool to have those people here and that I was able to represent our little town."
With the last pages of their high school careers now written, Miller, Hovatter and Hall have storied careers behind them— and bright futures ahead.
"Thankful for the relationships, thankful I never got hurt," Hall said. "It's bitter-sweet because I wish we would've won, but really I'm just thankful."
