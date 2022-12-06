MORGANTOWN — It was early Monday morning, the sun just beginning to rise over Morgantown.
Somewhere, West Virginia University basketball players were arising from a sleep filled with nightmares arising out of blowing a double figure lead over Xavier on Saturday to lose, 84-74.
They rolled out of bed with trepidation, aware that the day ahead with be a hard one for they know why they lost the game, how they lost the game, what Coach Bob Huggins said about the way they lost the game and what will await them at practice.
"It's something we've been aware of from the jump so we will work on it and I'm sure practice on Monday will be three times as intense as it usually is," forward Tre Mitchell, whose playing time was severely limited by fouls against Xavier, said after the game.
Huggins was furious at his team's inability to stop straight-line drives to the basket by staying in front of their man and with its inability to make accurate passes.
Listen to him on straight line drives teams are taking to get to the basket:
"It's hard to win when you don't try. [They] had a guy standing out there dribbling at half court and we just let him drive, straight line, right to the basket. Then they come down and do it again. Then they come down and do it again."
Now that's bad ... but it's taken from one of his best post-game interviews last year against Oklahoma. That was part of the interview where he said:
"This is without question the worst defensive team I've ever been around. If you look at the numbers, we're the worst defensive team in America."
This was not very far from what he said when asked how to fix the problem of defending drives to the basket in the shadow of Saturday's Xavier loss.
"A lot of it was dribble penetration," Huggins said. "We have a propensity to stand on the side of the people and not get in front of them. When you're not in front of them, they get a straight line to (the) goal."
And how do you fix that problem?
"Don't give a straight line," he said. "I don't know what else to tell you. You have to veer them off one way or the other. You got to take something away. We don't take anything away. When you are standing on the side, you are saying 'Go!'"
Part of it has been a deficiency in guarding the pick and roll.
"We spent three days working on the pick and roll and I thought we were doing a better job, but obviously we weren't," he said. "If you are guarding and you stand there and wait for a 290-pound guy to come over and guard your man for you ..."
He didn't finish that statement, which was referring to guards and forwards waiting for Jimmy Bell Jr. to come over and make the play at a listed 285 pounds.
There was no reference from Huggins on this night about them being the worst defensive team he had ever been around, but he more than hinted that he wasn't going to let it develop into that.
"I hope the players learn that I'm not going to put the fans of West Virginia through what we went through last year," Huggins said of a year that led to a sub-.500 record and no NCAA bid. "Some of these guys may have one more chance, and then we have to move on.
"We have to get guys that are going to do what they're asked to do. We have to get guys who can stay in front of people defensively and not have the travesty of a year ago."
Then there has been a matter of making the right, sharp, quick, accurate passes, something Huggins has tried without much success to instill in his team for the past three years.
"We've had a hard time passing the ball all year," Huggins said last season. "We're open, we just don't throw them the ball. The hardest thing with this team to do is find the guy to pass the ball. Find the guy who can make the correct pass."
This year it's more a problem making the pass than finding the right player to pass to.
"If we could take better care of the basketball we would be much better than we are," Huggins said before going out to face Xavier. "Trying to throw the ball to a guy wearing the same color jersey would help."
Why is it so hard to accomplish?
"Bad aim," Huggins said, sarcastically. "We throw it at feet. We throw on the side the defender is."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.