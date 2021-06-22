MORGANTOWN — As it seems to be turning out, former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston may wind up being more influential on college football — and other sports — than Sam Huff, Major Harris and Patrick White combined.
Alston's career as a 230-pound running back at WVU went from 2009 to 2012, gaining 1,068 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns as he was featured in the goal line offense. Alston paid attention in class, majoring in criminology and earning an M.B.A. from the University of the Southwest in 2015 before becoming a juvenile probation officer for the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.
Alston is also the lead plaintiff in a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling in the case of "NCAA vs. Alston" that affirmed a ruling that provides an incremental increase in how college athletes can be compensated.
Perhaps more important is that the ruling left open what amounts to an invitation to challenge through future legal actions the entire business model under which the NCAA operates.
In other words, pay to play.
First, Monday's decision. Written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, it upheld a district court ruling that the NCAA was in violation of antitrust law by placing limits on the education-related benefits that schools can provide to athletes.
In other words, need a computer, the school can provide one. Need a violin for your music class? The school can provide it without the player losing his eligibility.
It is a narrow ruling that doesn't have anything to do with Name, Image, Likeness compensation, which are being legislated in state courts across the country since the Supreme Court said it was legal for them to financially benefit from NIL. They trade on their name on social media, autograph sessions, speeches, TV appearances without NCAA punishment.
Now this ancillary compensation is also available ... and it isn't the worst part of this from the NCAA's standpoint.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a standout in basketball and football at Georgetown Prep and a member of the Yale junior varsity team for two years, more than hinted that the NCAA is vulnerable in far more areas, including paying players to play.
"The NCAA is not above the law," Kavanaugh wrote. "The NCAA couches its arguments for not paying student athletes in innocuous labels. But the labels cannot disguise the reality: The NCAA's business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America."
Kavanaugh directly addressed the entire approach about compensation for athletes, writing "the NCAA's remaining compensation rules also raise serious questions under antitrust laws."
"All of the restaurants in a region cannot come together to cut cooks' wages on the theory that 'customers prefer' to eat food from low-paid cooks," Kavanaugh wrote. "Law firms cannot conspire to cabin lawyers' salaries in the name of proving legal services out of a 'love of the law.' Hospitals cannot agree to cap nurses' income in order to create a 'purer' form of helping the sick. News organizations cannot join forces to curtail pay to reporters to preserve a 'tradition' of public-minded journalism. Movie studios cannot collude to slash benefits to camera crews to kindle a 'spirit of amateurism' in Hollywood. Price-fixing labor is price-fixing labor."
All of those excuses for insisting on "amateurism" have been used by the NCAA over its 115-year existence as reasons not to pay players in an industry that has $1 billion in revenue.
That money went somewhere. The coaches pocketed it. The athletic directors. The NCAA executives. Players would go to a bowl game and get a sweatsuit and a ring and a set of earphones while the coach would receive a $100,000 bonus due to his contract.
What the NCAA forgets is that the Olympics, which for years demanded amateur participation only arguing it would lose its appeal if it allowed professionals to compete. But even the "Miracle on Ice" when the U.S. ice hockey team defeated a paid Russian team couldn't stop the move to professionalism.
Where are we heading with all this?
At Power 5 schools, for example, many of the athletes are in it as an avenue toward the NFL or the NBA, colleges serving as a gratis farm system to the professional leagues. Yet the majority of those on the rosters know they are not NFL or NBA headed. Many are there to get an education.
Will rosters have to be cut? What happens to non-revenue sports? If athletes are paid, should scholarships be revoked, meals cut out? Should they simply create football or basketball or soccer majors?
All of this is going to have to be worked out, most likely in Congress, but it could wind up in the courts to work this all out.
Certainly, it's being thought out as you read this.
Steve Berman, co-counsel in the Alston case, is currently leading a lawsuit to challenge any limits being put by the NCAA on future NIL revenues for college athletes.
He told ESPN on Monday his firm is considering amending that complaint, to make it more aggressive and possibly remove limitations on any type of compensation schools provide to athletes.
"In light of Justice Kavanaugh's comments, we're rethinking whether we should once again challenge pay for play," he said. "Kavanaugh is suggesting you should go after everything."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.