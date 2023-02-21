Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.