FAIRMONT — Friendship Fairmont received a donation of $2,500 from Manchin Injury Law Group on Monday.
After finding themselves in a position to make a donation, Manchin Law chose the local mental wellness and assistance group, Friendship Fairmont.
"We heard about (Friendship Fairmont) a little over a year ago," said Tim Manchin of Manchin Injury Law. "It's so critical to help the folks with mental health needs or substance abuse issues."
Friendship Fairmont helps anywhere between 20 to 25 individuals a day, whether it be assisting with getting a Social Security card or something as simple as a warm place to have a cup of coffee.
"What we do is provide a non-judgmental environment and a safe place," said Rochelle Satterfield, program coordinator for Friendship Fairmont. "A safe place for people struggling with homelessness and addiction, and we try to help them navigate the system and help meet their needs, whatever they may be."
Friendship Fairmont will use the donation to relieve the burden of the day-to-day expenses that come with running a nonprofit. The Friendship Room provides all its services free of charge.
"Funding can always be challenging," said Satterfield. "The money means a lot and it can go to some special services like our cleaning supplies drive or other things like peer recovery."
"I think a lot of us recognize the needs out there and a lot of us would like to assist with those needs but don't know how," said Manchin. "Having something like the Friendship Room to contribute to can bring us fulfillment knowing we can help them help others. This money is for something they'd like to do but haven't had the money to do it; a little something extra. Hopefully it makes their lives a little easier and helps someone else as well."
Also in attendance was Rebecca Burton, a board member for the Milan Puskar Health Right. She talked about how important it is to have the friendship room in Fairmont.
"I'm very proud of our community because we do help those in need," said Burton. "Not every community has food charities that offer meals everyday, we don't have that in the surrounding counties. So, Fairmont does step forward and help those that live here and that are in need.
"As a community we need for our folks who are wandering around the streets, not knowing where to get help, to have a place during the day to go and know they won't be judged and where they can learn to be a part of the community."
Friendship Fairmont is always accepting donations of food, money or even time. To learn how to donate, call them at 304-368-1341, or stop in their office at 211 Adams St., Fairmont, on the fourth floor of the courthouse annex.
