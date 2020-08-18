MORGANTOWN — There is nothing normal about our lives these days.
Trust me on this.
It used to be the bad guys and our childhood heroes like Batman, Robin and the Lone Ranger who wore masks.
Now, we all have to.
Close friends are no longer allowed to be close, at least not physically. Your classroom all too often is your living room or den or bedroom. You aren't allowed to "belly up to the bar" and toilet paper has become more valuable than your local newspaper.
Sports were once the great escape, but that changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, and even now, as they are starting back up, they are changed forever.
It is hardly ideal but WVU football coach Neal Brown and his staff have devised an approach in which he has found many positives, even though what we considers traditional practice — Oklahoma drills, tackling, even post-practice showers — have been completely disrupted.
Evaluating players is no longer the same; you're not seeing them on the field doing what they will have to do in games. It is a challenge to the coaches as they try to evaluate who is best at each position, at each required skill set.
"The teams aren't always even, so I don't know if we aren't doing more teaching now and evaluating how they do in situational football than how they are doing in individual matchups because quite frankly we have some mismatches," Brown said. "We have some guys who are potentially all-conference players going against freshmen players who were in high school last year. All the matchups aren't even.
"I don't know until we get into our whole team environment and have a true evaluation of these guys that we'll be able to know what our two-deep looks like."
That probably won't come for a couple more weeks, before they begin getting ready to game plan for Eastern Kentucky and the Sept. 12 opener at Mountaineer Field.
"What we're doing to get a clear picture is a lot of half-line work and a lot of 7-on-7 drills," Brown explained. "We're doing a lot of half-line pass, 7-on-7, and half-line run where we're working on one side run combos versus a defensive tackle and an end and sometimes a linebacker and safety.
"On the other side we are working the backside stuff against a D-lineman, a linebacker and a safety. We're getting a lot of work because we got fewer guys. That gives them some built in time, so when one side is working, the other side is resting."
While this may sound complicated and hardly what you want to do, Brown prefers to see the blue skies above the clouds.
"There's been some positive stuff to come out of the split squad work that we hadn't thought about," he said. "It's been a long time, probably back to when I was playing and the first couple of years when I was coaching, but then the freshmen would come in like three days early.
"You'd get three days with just freshmen so you got some really good teaching," Brown continued. "But with the split squads, everybody is getting a lot of reps and it's been really good for those young kids because they are getting a lot of one-on-one coaching, which in years past when they'd come into camp with the veterans they wouldn't get that because you were getting ready to play.
"Well now, we have a longer time to get ready to play and we have fewer guys."
There is a good side and a bad side to it, though.
"It's good for those guys, but it's bad for the coaches," Brown said. "We have two practices and two walk-throughs a day."
Maybe benefiting the most from it is the young offensive linemen WVU is trying to force feed so they are ready to play early.
"Guys like Brandon Yates, Zach Frazier, Jordan White, Parker Moore … those guys and add a transfer in there. Those guys are getting a lot of reps and they are going against pretty good people a lot of times," Brown said.
"Good people"? The Stills brothers. That's good people. Jeffery Pooler. Then linebackers like VanDarius Cowan, Josh Chandler and Dylan Tonkery.
That's a lot of lessons … and a lot of bruises.
"They might have not gotten that if it weren't for split squads," Brown said.
There is another change that has emerged in that the practices are completely closed. That means no media, no scouts … and, believe it or not, Brown believes that has an effect on the way they practice … and it may carry over into the games should there be no or fewer fans in the stands than normal.
One might think that'd be something Brown would see as a positive, for there are no eyeballs on his practices, no worry of opponents finding out those deep dark secrets coaches are paranoid about keeping.
"Really, it's the exact opposite," Brown said to the media on his most recent Zoom call. "When you all come out there or we have scouts out there, we don't have manufacture the energy in our practices. Honestly, when the media is there, you have cameras there, people are writing stories, NFL scouts are allowed to come in, as coaches we don't have to start those guys.
"They like to perform and showcase their abilities. What's more, because the game atmosphere is going to be different this year and there won't be as much noise, so we are not playing as much loud music and stuff."
The quiet is deafening sometimes and produces some weird results.
"After practice the other day I came in after those two practices and was totally worn out," Brown explained. "We had a few guys out there who didn't want to go so I spent my energy trying to get them ready to go. I was running around. I would say our players miss you guys being out there."
Don't take that as a complaint.
"We don't want everything known that we're doing from a preparation standpoint, but I think when you're there it helps the atmosphere of practice," Brown said.
A quieter game day will lead to one problem, just as a quieter practice does, and that is that you can hear everything that's said. A lot of the signals in normal games are there because you can't hear.
This is something else that has changed now.
"If we could go back to the old days where you just called in plays … we had to do that in the New Orleans Bowl a couple of years back," Brown said. "I had a former staff member on the other side and I got into the first series and I saw him eyeballing our signalers across the field and it hit me. As much as I think about everything, I didn't think about having our signs stolen.
"So I had a quarterback run to the sideline or I'd just yell at him, so I've done that before," Brown continued. "What we are going to have to do is make sure their defensive players don't make use of hearing our quarterback calls, so we have multiple ways to call our plays so the quarterback can communicate.
"And, from a coaching standpoint, you have to think about this, too. We talked about this in our staff meeting. You have to be careful what you say because everything you say could be heard."
And that includes yelling at officials, yelling at your players, talking strategy …. the TV mics will be everywhere which means there will ears on everything you say, and, folks, let's face it, there were times when Rich Rodriguez went off or when Dana Holgorsen was tossing his headset around you wouldn't want young children to be able to hear what they were saying.
