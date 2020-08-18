PLEASANT VALLEY — The Marion County Board of Education has received about 6,000 registration forms from parents deciding what their children's attendance type will be for the upcoming fall semester, whether it be the distanced learning or blended learning model.
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said the school system is still missing more than 1,000 registration forms, so he and the principal of each of the county's schools are trying to encourage parents to submit them as soon as possible.
"It helps the school a whole lot in knowing how to divide the kids up and then how the staff can serve what those classes would look like," Farley said. "So it's really important for them to do that so schools can properly plan."
Despite the constant changes in plans, school systems throughout West Virginia have been going through in preparation for the beginning of the school year. There were no policies directly related to the coronavirus pandemic on the agenda for Monday's Board of Education meeting.
While variables can change at any point, causing plans to change along with them, Farley said the school system is beginning to execute its plans for the upcoming school year now.
"We're moving right along," Farley said.
Farley also said that parents who don't get their registration forms submitted soon may not get the desired learning model for their student or students, because the in-person blended learning model may be too crowded at certain schools. He said this is not a definite, but it is a possibility.
"We can't give every single person their request," Farley said. "If we get the groups too unbalanced, we just negate the whole purpose of doing the smaller groups in the blended model."
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education, said Monday she has heard concerns from parents about holding school in person, as per the governor's mandate. However, she said most of these concerns have been constructive and collaborative.
"I have talked with a number of parents and medical professionals who have expressed concern," Thomas said. "They were not only expressing concern, they were offering suggestions which I think is very positive and very much a community buy-in."
She also said masks were a concern of parents, and that some wanted to have a rule in place that would require everyone to wear a mask while in a school facility.
"One of the big things they're concerned about is the time the students will be getting out," Thomas said. "One of the others is that they really feel that masks should be mandatory. They're concerned that there's some leeway in some areas with the masks."
Finalizing the cleaning for the schools as well as their schedules has also been a difficult process for the board, because its members and the staff of the Marion County central office have had to apply plans to all 22 schools in the district. However, Thomas said the principals have been working diligently to plan for each of their own schools.
"We have 22 different schools and no two are alike," Thomas said. "We don't have cookie cutter schools here... the uniqueness is great and the uniqueness is challenging. So I know our principals are working very hard to be ready, as are the teachers and staff."
With all of these parts and pieces working together, Thomas said she believes the county has prepared as well as possible for the arrival of a reduced group of students Sept. 8.
"We are as prepared as we can be," Thomas said.
Farley said that while there is still work to do from all parties involved, he, too, is confident in the plans. It is now a team effort where everyone must execute their selected tasks.
"Each school will have to take their staff and divide and conquer," Farley said.
