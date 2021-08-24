MORGANTOWN — As this is being written it is Monday morning and the plan upon awakening did not include writing about Dante Stills, West Virginia University's outstanding defensive tackle.
After all, all of us sports-writing types in the area are starting to run out of superlatives about the younger of the Stills brothers from Fairmont Senior High to have played at West Virginia. Why, just last Thursday and Friday he was he featured in articles about the Mountaineers and we figured we'd give ourselves a week off without writing about hm and give you a week off without reading about him.
It was like, what else could we all come up with that was new.
How about that he's an All-American.
That's right, the Associated Press came out with its preseason All-American football team on Monday and listed right there at defensive tackle on the second team was senior Dante Stills of West Virginia.
Considering, that recently he revealed that he felt he didn't have the kind of season he had hoped to have had last year, his sacks falling from 7 to 2, that says a whole lot about the potential everyone sees in him — and has seen in this son of the former great West Virginia pass rusher Gary Stills and the brother of now NFL player Darius Stills, his older brother.
"I don't think I did as good a job based off the stats," Stills said. "I wanted more sacks. The way I played overall technique-wise I would say was better as a defensive lineman than my sophomore year. I just learned a lot more last year than I did the year before.
"My technique and the overall way I played, I played more confident last year," Dante continued. "My sophomore year, I was just out there. And I was also bigger. I was 300 pounds my sophomore year. That probably had a little effect on it, I guess. Last year, [sacks] just didn't fall into my hands and I didn't get back there enough. That has to change."
There really is no way to take the fact that he is second team, not first team, as any kind of slap. You get a whole lot of respect if you are considered one of the nation's top four defensive tackles.
If he can jump up and become a first-team All-American on the post-season team, he would match the honor bestowed upon brother Darius a year ago, so perhaps rather than in any way cutting down on Dante Stills incentive for the coming season, it may well increase it and make him an even better player.
That, of course, would be important to the WVU football team but it would also be important to the university and the state.
As anyone who hasn't just emerged from a summer's hibernation in a cave knows, WVU's football status is at a tricky stage as Oklahoma and Texas' announced they're transfering from the Big 12 to the SEC leaves the Big 12 vulnerable as a Power 5 conference, for it could set in motion a surge toward realignment.
A recent scheduling agreement between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 threatens non-conference scheduling and could work against any further expansion in those conferences.
So, any positive light cast upon WVU, is welcome and necessary to help reinforce its resume to other conferences, should there be any further defections from the Big 12.
Here is the AP Big 12 Pre-season All-America first and second teams (Big 12 selections in bold):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Spencer Rattler, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Running backs — Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M.
Guards — Cain Madden, senior, Notre Dame; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, senior, Iowa State.
Wide receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Justyn Ross, junior, Clemson.
All-purpose player — Kyren Williams, sophomore, Notre Dame.
Kicker — Cade York, junior, LSU.
Defense
Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Tackles —- Haskell Garrett, super senior, Ohio State; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson.
Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Mike Rose, senior, Iowa State.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., junior, LSU; Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati.
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Brandon Joseph, sophomore, Northwestern.
Punter — Jake Camarda, senior, Georgia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Sam Howell, junior, North Carolina.
Running backs — Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, Minnesota; Isaiah Spiller, junior, Texas A&M.
Tackles — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.
Guards — Jamaree Salyer, senior, Georgia; Emil Ekiyor, junior, Alabama.
Center — Jarrett Patterson, junior, Notre Dame.
Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, junior, Texas A&M.
Wide receivers — Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; John Metchie III, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Jerrion Ealy, junior, Mississippi.
Kicker — Anders Carlson, senior, Auburn.
Defense
Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.
Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Dante Stills, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, super senior Utah; Christian Harris, junior, Alabama; Micah McFadden, senior, Indiana.
Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, junior, Florida; Tiawan Mullen, junior, Indiana.
Safeties — Jalen Catalon, redshirt sophomore, Arkansas; Jaquan Brisker, super senior, Penn State.
Punter — Lou Hedley, senior, Miami.
