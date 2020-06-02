George Floyd murder an opportunity to exemplify love

MORGANTOWN — The view from the newsroom of the Atlanta Journal offices in downtown Atlanta on that early April day in 1968 has never really faded from this once young reporter's memory, but today it has been brought forth in hi-def 3D.
It was on that day, the streets jammed with spectators, that some 1,300 dignitaries solemnly marched by below following a simple wooden funeral wagon that carried the martyred Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The country was ablaze then, as it is now, in protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, highlighting the racial discrimination and violence and the problems that face us all today.
The extent of the problems were driven home over a troubled weekend of unrest, violence and destruction, reactions that reached from coast to coast, east and west, north and south and even into the athletic department of West Virginia University and into the families of its coaches, as evidenced by their public proclamations over social media.
Football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and Amanda Ross Mazey, wife of baseball coach Randy Mazey, publicly opened the shutters to their homes and hearts and invoked the Reverend King along with the poet Maya Angelou to express their feelings.
Brown admitted the words did not come easily to him.
“I’ve started this message numerous times since Wednesday,” he wrote. “Each time I began and even now I felt totally overwhelmed and incompetent to express my thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and the topic of social injustice."
He offered up both what he told WVU in a ZOOM meeting with his team on Thursday morning, and what he told his children at home.
To his team he said:
"My heart hurts. I'm sick. I can't relate. I don't understand. But I do care. We ALL must be better. Hate can't win."
And then he offered up the words of Dr. King and Maya Angelou:
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” — Martin Luther King Jr., Letter From a Birmingham Jail.
“Hate — it has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it has not solved one yet.” — Maya Angelou
He followed that sharing the essence of his conversations with his two youngest children — Dax, 5, and Anslee, 9:
“[I sat down with them] to talk through and explain the protest, riots and events of the last couple of days,” he wrote. “As we talked through racism and injustice their young minds couldn’t comprehend. Children, not just my kids, don’t see the world through that lens. These are learned thoughts and behaviors, which gives me hope we can do better. Change begins at home!”
Then he offered up a final thought:
“I want to finish with a chorus of Thomas Rhett’s hit song ‘Be A Light’. ‘When you do something wrong, make it right. Don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine. In a world full of hate be a light.”
Be a Light!’
Huggins’ approach was an angrier one, though no less emotional.
"My heart hurts. I'm sick. I can't relate. I don't understand. But I do care. We ALL must be better. Hate can't win," Huggins wrote.
And Carey, the man Huggins shares the basketball facility with, offered up his take and another quote from Dr. King.
“Hard to put into words what we have witnessed in our country this past week. Long standing racism + social injustice has taken too many lives. I will do my part as a father, as a husband, as a grandfather, as a coach, and as a leader to bring about change. We must all do better.”
He did so with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote:
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.”
And finally Amanda Mazey spoke for her family and admitted to her own anger:
“I’m pissed & sad. One thing I know for sure is that discrimination is NEVER tolerated in our home. We teach our children that your race, religion, sexuality DOES NOT matter. We are the human damn race. We should be one. And I hope to God one day that is the case. #EndRacismNow”
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.