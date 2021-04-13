FAIRMONT — A tense and jagged regular season is now complete under the ever-present doom of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while the entire state deserves a nod of recognition for getting this far, the postseason is so often where season goals are fulfilled or shattered.
For East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion high schools, the playoffs begin either Tuesday or Wednesday with the first round of sectionals.
The Lady Huskies (10-0) get things started on Tuesday at home in a sectional semifinal against Oak Glen, and the Lady Bees (3-3) and Lady Polar Bears (13-0) both begin their playoff pursuits on Wednesday at home, East against Philip Barbour and West against Grafton.
While any number of factors are bound to influence the postseason fate of all three teams — fingers crossed and masks it's nothing COVID-related — one potentially overlooked element is just how much each team's respective supporting casts and role players can elevate them to further heights.
With that in mind, let's take a look at three players who may not always get the bulk of the spotlight, but have emerged as vital contributors for their respective squads this season.
Laynie Beresford, Jr., Fairmont Senior
All throughout the regular season, it seems Beresford's winning impact on the Polar Bears was a bit glossed over and a little underplayed. Part of that was because slobbery over Fairmont Senior's junior stars Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier was just sort of unavoidable, considering both players' gaudy game-to-game stat lines, but also, more significantly, with how one or both of them repeatedly rose to the moment in every tight game the Polar Bears played this year. But another factor was that Beresford's contributions, while notable as an overall composite, oddly became buried in the aftermath of some of her best performances, either because the Polar Bears won in a rout or because other events and/or performances eventually superseded it.
Let this be an official declaration then that Beresford, and all the subtle, gritty two-way work she provides, has evolved the Polar Bears from state title contender to a full-fledged goliath. Get past Washenitz and Maier — two of the state's most prolific players — and Beresford is Fairmont Senior's third most indispensable player (that was a fascinating argument before the season, it's probably not now).
Beresford is averaging about 12 points a game this season after honing her 3-ball and mixing in a burgeoning in-between game that includes soft floaters and a dose of drive-and-kick playmaking. And while she's not a ball handling maestro by any means, Beresford is a prototype for younger players with somewhat iffy handles to strive toward when it comes to avoiding turnovers; she squeezes the rock securely in crowds, and she's a master at pivoting to maneuver around and through traps while opening passing windows to backcourt teammates Washenitz and junior guard Emily Starn.
Her true calling card, though, will always be the game's gruntwork — rebounding battles, versatile man-to-man defensive chops, non-stop activity and energy in the Polar Bears' various presses. Seriously, watch Beresford and it's as if her livelihood is dependent on how many rebounding scuffles she butts her way into, or how many opposing ball handlers' paths she cuts off with speedy, balletic footwork.
"I came in knowing I need to be confident and I need to be able to make a play when I need to make a play," Beresford said earlier this season. "Then, defensively, coach needs me applying ball pressure and getting the rebounds. I think so far, I've came in and accomplished my goal, and I'm just trying to get better each game."
Kenly Rogers, Fr., East Fairmont
Even though the playoffs are now here, it's still hard to glean too much of anything from East's season at this point. The Bees have played just six games all year and spent half the season in a COVID-19-induced quarantine. The race is on for coach James Beckman and his squad to re-attain any modicum of game-like rhythms and levels of conditioning for the sake of their postseason lives.
Still, though, even in what feels almost like a lost season to this point, the Bees may have discovered a potential future gem in freshman guard Kenly Rogers. Rogers quietly just sort of slipped into East's starting five alongside four seniors to start the year, and she's proven up to the task ever since.
She has shown flashes of nascent skills in terms of ball handling and attacking, the standard bar of assessment for any youngster getting big varsity minutes. But where Rogers has truly made hay is with an innate aggression that is both rare and can be far-reaching in girls' basketball.
Coaches will tell you, female players who swamp ball handlers and never relent, who attack every loose ball like it's the Holy Grail, and who just move and assert themselves with a certain ferocity uncover an entirely new potential stratosphere of effectiveness and impact. Rogers has toed that line of feistiness since joining the Bees, and it's encouraged she prod even deeper.
Rogers hasn't necessarily been East's single-most standout performer in any game this season nor been featured as the Bees' focal point at either end — two things to be expected considering she's playing alongside four other quite capable seniors — but she's displayed a knack for kind of hunting within that framework to still make plays and fill areas of need for her team. She'll spy chances to crash the offensive glass on the backside and secure a second-chance opportunity, or a break on a looping pass out of East's diamond-style press to pluck a steal and kickstart a fast break. And when the game slows down into a half-court-style branding, Rogers has shown a tidy skill set that combines capable perimeter shooting with knee-jerk, catch-and-go drives to attack open seams.
In just six games with the Bees during the regular season, Rogers delivered a series of notable performances already. She snared a team-high four steals in her first career high school game in East's 60-34 season-opening win over Grafton. A few days later, she grabbed a whopping 12 rebounds in a nearly monumental EFHS upset of county rival North Marion. Then, following East's first quarantine period, she poured in 13 points in the Bees' 68-39 road win over Riverside.
Emma Freels, Fr., North Marion
Coming into this season as a freshman, Freels locked herself into North Marion's starting 2-guard spot alongside senior point guard Karlie Denham from Day 1, a huge sign of her promise down the line. She really never missed a beat, even early in the year — she scored a team-high 20 points in her second career game.
Being thrown into a situation like Freels was at the beginning of the season, where she was playing on a perennial state title contender and alongside two all-state-level ball handlers in Denham and sophomore Olivia Toland, can be tricky, especially for a freshman trying to find her place within a team. It's not so much that Freels was ever at risk of being overwhelmed — she's already too good of a player for that — but more so about navigating the gray area between getting her own and playing simpatico with Denham and Toland, all under the ultimate goal of raising the Huskies' team ceiling.
Freels has threaded that line about as well as could be asked. She started out the season by wielding her willowy frame and athleticism as assets defensively, while filling in the gaps offensively, such as running in transition, spotting up as a shooter, and attacking opportunistically against scrambled and/or recovering defenses.
But over the regular season's stretch run, in particular when Denham and junior all-state forward Katlyn Carson missed time with injuries, Freels has leapfrogged the standard development curve and quickly expanded her duties with the Huskies. She's jumped at the chance to show some of the more fine-tuned areas of her game are big-girl areas, meaning primary shot creator-type stuff — multi-directional ball handling, ambidextrous driving and finishing, off-the-bounce passing.
Freels' evenness in terms of her ability to attack and finish going both left and right, especially, has been startling considering she's only a freshman; quite frankly, even established seniors don't often attain the level she's already at in that department.
Entering the postseason, Freels ranks fourth on the Huskies in scoring at 9.6 points a game — behind the team's top-tier trio of Toland, Denham, and Carson — and third in assists at 3.0 a game, all while turning the ball over at a miniscule rate. Freels has also snatched just over three rebounds a game (3.2) and plucked 2.0 steals a game.
