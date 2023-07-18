FAIRMONT — The biggest laboratory in the world is the great outdoors and thanks to modern technology, scientists can do their lab work with the help of regular people.
Through the use of phone apps, scientists can collect data on a large scale from people who spend their time recreating outdoors. Birds, fireflies and other creatures can be the subject of a community science survey, and they also form a good tool for state agencies to use as part of their effort to track and conserve wildlife. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is holding one such survey to track fireflies.
“We're learning a little bit more about where in the state parks, do we need to be conserving or managing differently,” Mack Frantz, a DNR zoologist, said. He runs the Natural Heritage Program within the division. “And that way, we can conserve and manage these wildlife resources better for the future.”
With the help of an earlier version of the firefly survey that ran in 2020 and 2021, the agency now knows that the state has 32 species of firefly, and Frantz suspects there's more. If this year’s version of the firefly survey finds wide public support, Frantz thinks there could be even up to as many as 40 different species in the state.
Other examples of community science apps are Seek and Merlin. Seek is tied to iNaturalist, website that logs all species of animals. The app allows users to ID unknown species with their cell phone camera while also recording their location. Merlin is for birds and also allows photos, song and location data. eBird is another popular community science website for birds. NestWatch has both a website and app for tracking birds.
Community science is a method scientists can use to gather large amounts of data using public assistance in a way that otherwise would be too expensive to do. When out in the real world, data points could look like fireflies or birds, and smartphones make it possible to log a sighting as well as any relevant information researchers are looking for while enjoying the outdoors.
Frantz said for scientists like him, tapping into a large group of people, like enthusiasts or amateur entomologists, allows him to leverage the power of having more people contributing to his research. Otherwise, his capacity to gather information would be severely limited by what a state agency is able to provide, which might only be a small team to work with.
While not involved with the DNR project, Fairmont State University professor Kelley Flaherty supports the community science model of collecting data.
“Gathering data is one of the most expensive parts of science, at least from an ecology perspective,” Kelley Flaherty, a professor at Fairmont State University, said. “Community science allows us to have a lot more people in a lot more places. People use an app for fun, but it allows us to gather a lot more data than we would if we were paying somebody to go out and look for something.”
Historically, community science was based more on volunteers going out and collecting data with scientists. Technology, however, has made it more participatory. Flaherty said people can add a picture record and location information to their sighting.
For the firefly survey, Frantz said that the community side of the survey asks people to log such details as flash color, frequency of flashes or ambient temperature. Logging those extra details is important because external factors like the temperature have an effect on how quickly a firefly flashes.
The data collected by community science is often shared back to the community, usually in the form of maps. The maps are also useful in showing if there are any hotspots of activity or where conservation and management efforts are needed in order to maintain a healthy firefly population.
However, citizen science comes with a few caveats.
Chris Lituma, a professor and certified wildlife biologist at WVU Davis College, said he relies on professionals to collect data.
“There are real biases with how the data is being collected, for birders, they want to go where the birds are and that's a bias immediately,” Lituma said. “Oftentimes, birders gravitate toward areas where they know there are going to be birds. They're not covering remote areas, areas that aren't easy to access, perhaps areas that are privately owned.”
Rigorous science makes use of stringent protocols and concrete, more direct questions. Going back to the bird example, a higher standard scientific survey would have scientists ensuring they aren’t missing areas to cover for their survey. Another factor is that skill level can be a wildcard. Not everyone has the same skill at identifying birds and things like hearing loss can impact what data gets collected.
That’s not to say community science surveys can’t come with protocols or rigor themselves. One of the more well known ones, the Breeding Bird Survey held by the United States Geological Survey, has been around since the 1960s and has set protocols. Scientists can include instructions and training on how to gather data for a survey. Frantz said the firefly survey has instructions on how to collect data.
Community science isn’t a catch all, but another tool for scientists to keep in the toolbox.
That said, there is one area in which community science can shine. Conservation.
“It's a really excellent way to have the public develop a sense of ownership and connection to the natural world,” Lituma said. “Citizen science very much you know, includes everybody. And because of that I think people really begin to develop a sense of belonging and ownership.”
