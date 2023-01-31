BRIDGEPORT — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice promises that his state income tax cut plan is simple.
At a town hall event Monday at the Bridgeport Conference Center, Justice said he simply wants to put money back in to West Virginia residents' pockets. His plan is to enact the largest tax cut in West Virginia history — a 50% personal income tax reduction over the course of three years, while setting aside $700 million in reserve.
"We have the ability right now to put money back into peoples' pockets, I want to cut income tax in West Virginia by 50%, which will drive real growth and real opportunities. We're right on the cusp of being able to do it," Justice said.
Justice said the proposal is "two thirds of the way there." The House of Delegates voted 95 to two on House Bill 2526 without making any substantive changes to the bill. Next, the bill will have to pass in the Senate Finance Committee.
While he waits to hear their decisions, Justice has been hosting "town hall" events throughout West Virginia.
"We (political officials) should always do what you say do and we should be happy about that. You see, at the end of the day, you gave me your vote. ... You gave legislatrs, delegates, senators your vote, I mean, my goodness, they should absolutely do what you say do," Justice said.
Justice was joined by state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who said they have looked at studies from the Tax Foundation and worked for around 18 months on the bill. He used states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Montana that have fully eliminated personal income taxes.
He also said that West Virginia's five surrounding states have lower percentages of income tax than West Virginia and that states like Kentucky have recently lowered their rates.
"A study from the Tax Foundation, in 2022, ... shows that workers want to move to states that have lower taxes. ... The nine states that have lowered their income tax have grown twice as fast and the economy in those states has grown 56% faster," Hardy said.
Harvey said people might be skeptical that if income tax is cut, other things might be cut from the state's budget, but that is false.
"Why in the world someone would say 'I don't want the money to be in the people's pockets, I want it to be in Charleston for them to do whatever they want to do with it,' big mistake," Justice said.
Justice said there are two primary reasons why now is the time to make this change — big surpluses and real growth in West Virginia — across the board. He cited the new airport in Clarksburg as one aspect of new growth in West Virginia.
"We're on a positive move in West Virginia and the dollars are there. We have vetted this every way you can vet it. Without any question, we're not putting ourselves in jeopardy. We're putting a $700 million second rainy day fund in place, if we have a bump in the road. ... It's good, it's solid," Justice said.
Justice was also joined by his English bulldog Babydog and guests could take pictures with them after the event and ask questions.
Some of the questions included how the plan will work and if it will help small businesses, while others asked about increasing literacy and education in West Virginia.
Justice also shared words in support of the coal industry and bringing people back to West Virginia who left to find better job opportunities. There is another "town hall" event scheduled in Martinsburg at the Berkeley County Clerk's Office on Tuesday at noon.
