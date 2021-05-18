CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice continues to work on rolling out the $100 payments to residents 16 to 35 years old who are fully vaccinated, and plans to add the 12 to 15 age group as well.
“We are still working toward finalizing all the wrinkles of the savings bonds (which will also be an option along with the $100 gift card),” he said Monday during his pandemic briefing, and “we are working toward including the 12 to 15 years in that as well.”
Justice said 15 school systems are holding vaccination clinics this week for students 12 years and older as well as parents, school personnel or anyone who wants the vaccine.
The younger population is now being targeted for the vaccine because of the increased spread, and the $100 incentive was recently added to encourage those up to 35 to get vaccinated. Initially, the incentive was going to be only savings bonds but that proved to be too difficult to work out so the $100 gift cards have been printed.
As of Monday, about 135,000 state residents from 12 years old through 34 had at least one dose of the vaccine out of total population of more than 400,000.
In Mercer County, 3,340 in that age range had received at least one dose.
Justice said 54.2 percent of the total eligible state population has had at least one dose while 45.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said the weekend was a busy one for vaccinations.
“We had a strong weekend with vaccine administration,” he said, with 3,900 doses given to those between 12 and 17 years old and more than 23,000 doses administered in all.
Hoyer said any business, organization, church or group can host a vaccine clinic.
“Call the hotline if you want it,” he said. “We are also going to have a strong presence in many events across the state … Let’s get the vaccine and let’s get back to normal.”
Residents can all 833-734-0965 to find vaccination clinic times and locations.
“We have sufficient vaccine available to vaccinate everyone 12 and older,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, once again assuring people the vaccines are safe. “Younger people need to be vaccinated.”
Justice also said the program to incentivize those unemployed to return to work with a possible $1,000 sign-on bonus is moving forward, but details are still being worked out.
After he announced last week he was ending participation in the federal unemployment program, which added $300 a week to state unemployment benefits, he said the bonus may help get people back to work.
Those federal benefits will end June 19.
Businesses across the state and nation have been struggling to fill many positions and the complaint has been that some people make more money on unemployment than they do at work.
Justice said many people do not fit in that category but still need to get back to work so the bonus, which he initially proposed as $500 from the state and $500 from the business, may help.
However, he said some small businesses may not be able to afford to the pay a 50 percent match so that will possibly be lowered.
“I hope we will have this finalized on Wednesday,” he said.
Those who receive the bonus must be unemployed when they are hired and must work at least 90 days on the job.
Money from the American Rescue Plan is starting to flow into the state.
On Monday, the state received $677.7 million, Justice said.
“My staff has been reviewing all the ways this money is needed, and is working on a strategic plan on how we are going to propose that it be spent,” he said. “Next, we will begin reaching out to all of our legislative leadership and working together to get this money out to West Virginians that need it ... We will be working hand-in-hand with legislators.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.